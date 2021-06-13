Tribal elders arrested after negotiating check post deals for Taliban

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2021)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday that a number of tribal elders who have acted as mediators to negotiate between government forces and the Taliban for handing over outposts to the militants have been arrested.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI, said in series of tweets that “indeed, the act of them (elders) is a direct cooperation with the Taliban.”

“The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have already been directed to arrest anyone who [acts as mediator],” Arian tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Sunday that a number of districts are virtually under economic siege by the Taliban, and as roads are closed, people are not be able to access basic necessities, food, and services.

The organization stated that the use of economic blockades as a tactic of war deprives people of their right to life, of their ability to enjoy their economic rights, and therefore it is a crime.

AIHRC has called on the Taliban to immediately reopen the roads so that “people, who are affected by the drought and the outbreak of the coronavirus, have access to basic goods and services.”

This comes as four districts in four provinces fell to the Taliban in the past 24 hours, sources told Ariana News on Sunday, adding these were in Kunduz, Farah, Ghor, and Zabul provinces.

The districts are Ali Abad in Kunduz, Arghandab in Zabul, Saghar in Ghor, and Lash Jawin in Farah province.

However, security officials have not confirmed this yet.

According to Atta Jan Haq Bayan, the head of the Zabul provincial council, the Arghandab district government compound has been captured and forces have retreated.

“Headquarters of the district have fallen… and the army brigade also retreated and Taliban took over the district,” said Atta Jan Haq Bayan.

Local sources said that Saghar district in Ghor and Lash Jawin in Farah fell to the Taliban in the past 24 hours.

According to the sources, heavy clashes were ongoing in the Posht-Road district of Farah province.

“Jawin (Lash Jawin) and the Posht-Road were attacked, unfortunately, the Jawin district fell to the Taliban,” said Dadullah Qani, a member of the Farah provincial council.

“Ghor province is in a crisis, three districts have fallen to the Taliban,” said Hamidullah Mutahid, a member of Ghor provincial council.

Afghan officials, meanwhile, said that these districts had not fallen to the Taliban but that the district centers had been relocated in consultation with locals.

Kunduz provincial council members meanwhile confirmed that the Ali Abad district center and some outposts had been seized by the Taliban. Security officials have not confirmed this.

“Enemy attacked security forces in Khan Abad and Ali Abad district,” said Inhamuddin, the spokesman for Kunduz police.

Meanwhile, heavy clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and security forces in nine districts in the eastern and southeastern zones of the country in the past 24 hours.

In addition, sources said that 42 public uprising force members have surrendered to the Taliban in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province.

Sholgara district in Balkh province has also witnessed heavy clashes between the Taliban and security officials in the past 24 hours, officials said.

“Eight districts are under threat; Sholgara district is also under threat,” said Farhad Azimi, governor of Balkh province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) meanwhile said the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties in the past 24 hours and at least 181 Taliban members have been killed in clashes.

“We assure people that enemies who posed great threats are defeated,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the MoD.

The Presidential Palace (ARG) also said that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) can defeat the Taliban.

“The ANDSF are able to provide security and defend the country’s sovereignty,” said Mohammad Amiri, deputy spokesman for ARG.