Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced 

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2020)

Kabul University students who survived Monday’s horrific attack on the Law Faculty told Ariana News how terrified they had been and how the trauma they experienced has put a damper on their studies.

One student Sajad, who survived the deadly attack, said when gunmen opened fire in classrooms of the policy and public administration department, male students started shouting orders for their female peers to get out first.

“All the boys chanted and said [we must] let the girls escape first,” Sajad said.

The survivors of the policy and public administration department said they were devastated at the loss of their classmates.

One of their lecturers, Sami Mahdi posted a heart-wrenching message on Twitter earlier this week and said: “I am devastated. I am destroyed.

“Some of our best students are gone forever.”

Sixteen students from just this class were gunned down by attackers – many while trying to escape or hide.

Sajad meanwhile described losing two close friends, Ziba and Hussainia. While others were running, they were shot.

“The situation was very dangerous. Some students recited verses from the Holy Quran,” said Sajad.

But for many survivors, the mental scars will be lasting and some have said the trauma has been too much and resulted in them not being able to resume classes.

Another student Zakria said: “After the attack, my heart broke and I thought I will never come back to the university.”

Fahim, another survivor said: “We will always worry now about even small noises. I don’t think we can go back to normal lessons.”

Although the university has reopened many of Monday’s survivors have not returned and as another survivor, Abdul Hafiz, said: “The students have lost their dream of studying.”

“It is hard for them to return,” he said.

Officials figures put the death toll at 20 but some security sources have said more than 30 students died and dozens more were wounded.

ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the siege, which lasted six hours and although the Taliban immediately distanced themselves from the attack, many critics have dismissed Daesh’s claims and blame the Taliban.