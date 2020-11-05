Featured
Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced
Kabul University students who survived Monday’s horrific attack on the Law Faculty told Ariana News how terrified they had been and how the trauma they experienced has put a damper on their studies.
One student Sajad, who survived the deadly attack, said when gunmen opened fire in classrooms of the policy and public administration department, male students started shouting orders for their female peers to get out first.
“All the boys chanted and said [we must] let the girls escape first,” Sajad said.
The survivors of the policy and public administration department said they were devastated at the loss of their classmates.
One of their lecturers, Sami Mahdi posted a heart-wrenching message on Twitter earlier this week and said: “I am devastated. I am destroyed.
“Some of our best students are gone forever.”
Sixteen students from just this class were gunned down by attackers – many while trying to escape or hide.
Sajad meanwhile described losing two close friends, Ziba and Hussainia. While others were running, they were shot.
“The situation was very dangerous. Some students recited verses from the Holy Quran,” said Sajad.
But for many survivors, the mental scars will be lasting and some have said the trauma has been too much and resulted in them not being able to resume classes.
Another student Zakria said: “After the attack, my heart broke and I thought I will never come back to the university.”
Fahim, another survivor said: “We will always worry now about even small noises. I don’t think we can go back to normal lessons.”
Although the university has reopened many of Monday’s survivors have not returned and as another survivor, Abdul Hafiz, said: “The students have lost their dream of studying.”
“It is hard for them to return,” he said.
Officials figures put the death toll at 20 but some security sources have said more than 30 students died and dozens more were wounded.
ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the siege, which lasted six hours and although the Taliban immediately distanced themselves from the attack, many critics have dismissed Daesh’s claims and blame the Taliban.
ACB to award contracts to 25 female national team cricketers
The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) held a successful training camp over the past few weeks for 40 female cricketers in order to select a new national women’s team.
In a statement published on ACB’s website, the board said 25 women will be selected and awarded contracts as national team members.
The board stated that the training camp was held in accordance with “Islamic and traditional
Afghan values” and wrapped up on Thursday.
The training camp started on October 17 and players were put through rigorous training processes on batting, bowling and fielding and sessions were held to build their stamina, the statement read.
“As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values.
“ACB also intends to hold a training camp in the near future for the women’s team in one of the Islamic countries,” the statement read.
In the ICC Women’s Rankings, two of the top ten teams – Pakistan and Bangladesh – are from Muslim countries.
An Iranian women’s team was formed in 2009, and in 2010, cricketer Narges Lafooti became the first Iranian woman to travel alone to an overseas sporting event, traveling to Singapore to umpire an under-19 tournament.
In Afghanistan, women’s cricket has faced ongoing difficulties and although a national team was formed in 2010, it was effectively dormant by 2014.
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
A French court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Afghan man to an effective one-year in prison after finding him guilty of defrauding more than 20 women he met via online dating sites.
Khanagha Nabizadh, an Afghan living in France, used dating sites such as Tinder to woo women whom he then robbed, the Daily Mail reported.
Dubbed by police as “Gigolo 2.0”, Nabizadh not only robbed the women of their bank cards but also took photographs of their apartments and advertised them for rent on the internet.
According to French newspaper Dernières Nouvelles D’alsace, Nabizadh would then pose as the owner of the apartments and rent them out. He would take the money and then vanish.
During sentencing, Oliver Ruer, president of the Strasbourg Criminal Court, told Nabizadh “these people not only gave you money, made plans, but they found the door closed when they arrived with their furniture.”
Nabizadh was found guilty on about thirty counts of thefts and scams by the Strasbourg court and sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended.
ICC ranks Nabi 2nd, Rashid 7th among all-rounders
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Nabi, Afghan cricket player, has is placed 2nd among all-rounders and Rashid Khan is 7th in the ICC’s all-rounders ranking.
The ranking was announced Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi has 301 points.
Rashid Khan also got 253 points.
