Transport Ministry Reports Revenue Increase of 203 Percent in Current Fiscal Year  

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 6:21 pm)

The revenue of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has increased in two quarters of the current fiscal year by 203 percent, compared to the corresponding period of last year, an official said on Tuesday.

Within this period, as many as 219 million Afghanis have been collected as revenue so far and about 69 employees of MoTCA have been referred to Attorney General Office over corruption charges.

Transport and civil aviation minister, Mohammad Hamid Tahmasi, at a press conference in Kabul, stressed during the two quarters of 1396 fiscal year about 72,436,401 Afghanis had been collected while in two quarters of the current fiscal year about 219, 492,725 Afghanis have been collected as revenues which shows an increase of 147, 560,074 Afghanis (203 percent).

The economic analysts, however, believe that the MoTCA still needs to work on improving the transport system in the country.

“Since last 16 years, the transport ministry has failed to deliver better services to the people. We should have clear transport stations, mainly, in the capital, and we have been failed to create such system in Kabul so far,” said Hakimullah Sediqi, an economic analyst.

This comes as MoTCA is about to announce new measures for improving buses and Urban transportation in the country.