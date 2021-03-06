Latest News
Transfer of power is possible but only via elections: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday his government was ready to prepare for elections and that any change in power would be through an electoral process.
Addressing lawmakers at the opening of a parliament session, Ghani said: “Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us.”
This comes after some Afghan politicians said this week that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconstruction Zalmay Khalilzad suggested, during a three-day visit to Kabul, that a transitional administration should be established.
Ghani on Saturday meanwhile said he is ready to discuss elections with the Taliban but stated the future of Afghanistan will be determined by the Constitution.
“We are ready to talk about a free, transparent and countrywide election under the management of the international community. We can discuss and agree about its date,” said Ghani.
Ghani also called on Taliban to reduce violence and stop killing Afghans.
“I have a message to the Taliban… to leave the violence and come to action.”
Ghani called on Pakistan to choose a “right path” and said: “Let’s accept each other as two independent countries.”
“Pakistan must change its policy and accept Afghanistan as an independent country,” added Ghani.
Calling the current opportunity for peace unprecedented and unique, Ghani said Afghans want an end to the war that has continued for 42 years and that they want peace, but not the peace of the graveyard.
He reiterated that he will not allow the people’s efforts for democracy, freedom and preservation of the system to be wasted.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, head of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) called on the Taliban to show flexibility in peace talks and to stop making new demands.
We call on the Taliban “to reduce violence, and show flexibility in peace negotiations, and avoid demands that are not possible. They should announce a ceasefire without any excuse,” said Rahmanl.
Indian farmers block highway outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protest
Indian farmers began gathering on Saturday to block a six-lane highway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against deregulation of agriculture markets.
According to Reuters, farmers headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws enacted in September 2020 that they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s has called the laws much-needed reforms for the country’s vast and antiquated agriculture sector, and painted the protests as politically motivated, Reuters reported.
“The Modi government has turned this protest movement into an ego issue. They are unable to see the pain of the farmers,” said Amarjeet Singh, a 68-year-old farmer from Punjab state.
“They have left us no option but to protest.”
Tens of thousands of farmers from several north Indian states have been camped out on the outskirts of the capital in bitter cold since December demanding that the laws be repealed.
According to Reuters, their movement has gained international attention and support, including from celebrities such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. singer Rihanna, but several rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the government have failed.
Modi’s government has lashed out at supporters of the protests and stands accused by rights activists of using heavy-handed tactics to curb the protests.
Reuters reported that while the protests have been mostly peaceful, a brief spate of violence on Jan. 26 led to the death of a protestor, and the police have filed criminal charges against eight journalists over alleged misreporting on the events of the day.
“The Indian authorities’ response to protests has focused on discrediting peaceful protesters, harassing critics of the government, and prosecuting those reporting on the events,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement last month.
UAE reports spike in COVID cases amid major testing drive
The UAE reported 2,959 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with a further 14 deaths.
According to The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi, the UAE government, in its daily coronavirus update, said 242,159 people had been tested in one day – marking one of the biggest days for screening to date.
Weekend figures for testing are typically high, as people prepare to travel or get a weekly or fortnightly test as mandated by their employer, The National reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, the UAE has recorded a total of 1,310 death; 408,236 Covid-19 cases and 391,205 recoveries.
Massive fire breaks out at Farah border port
Local officials in Farah province said a fire broke out at Nasr Farahi customs facility on the border with Iran.
The fire has reportedly not yet been contained.
Traders told Iranian media that an oil tanker caught fire. Two others have also reportedly since burnt out.
Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahed described the blaze as “severe” and said there were no facilities to contain it in the port of Nasr Farahi.
Mehr News reported that according to Jahed, they are trying to ask Iran for help in controlling the fire. He did not elaborate.
This is the second massive fire at a border crossing in the past two weeks.
