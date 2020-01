(Last Updated On: January 5, 2020)

Baghlan Police have arrested two drug traffickers along with 79 kg of hashish.

Ahmad Jawid Basharat, the spokesman for Baghlan police, said the drugs were hidden in hay bags loaded in a lorry which was to drive from Baghlan to Kabul.

The traffickers were identified by the Counter Narcotics Department and taken into custody along with the drugs in a security checkpoint in Baghlan, the security official added.