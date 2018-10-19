Traffic Incident in Kabul Leaves At least 20 Killed

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2018)

At least 20 people have been killed in a traffic incident in Qarabagh district of Kabul, officials said Friday.

Qarabagh district governor Mohammad Azim Dil Aqa told Ariana News that the incident took place on Thursday night en route to Kabul-Kapisa.

According to the official, 16 people were also wounded in the incident which happened in Barikab area of Kabul.

Traffic crashes are a common cause of death in Afghanistan. Among the numerous risk factors are excessive speed, drug, talking on cell phones.