Traffic Incident in Herat Leaves Four Killed, Two Wounded

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2018 5:14 pm)

At least four people have been killed and two others wounded in a traffic in Herat City, officials said Friday.

The incident took place near consulate of India on Bagh-e-Melat road in the city.

Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammadi the in charge of Herat ambulance said that all of the victims aged between 20-30.

According to Mohammdi, among the wounded people, one of them is in a critical condition.

The provincial traffic officials said that the incident has taken place due to driving at excessive speed.