Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt’s Suez Canal resumed on Monday after a giant container ship that had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, Reuters reported, citing the canal authority.
According to the report, the 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
Live footage on a local television station showed the ship surrounded by tug boats moving slowly in the center of the canal. The station, ExtraNews, said the ship was moving at a speed of 1.5 knots.
“Admiral Osama Rabie, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), announces the resumption of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal after the Authority successfully rescues and floats the giant Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN,” a statement from the SCA said.
“She’s free,” an official involved in the salvage operation said.
After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage had succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats, two marine and shipping sources said.
Evergreen Line, which is leasing the Ever Given, confirmed the ship had been successfully refloated and said it would be repositioned and inspected for seaworthiness.
At least 369 vessels are waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, the SCA’s Rabie said.
The authority said earlier it would be able to accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given was freed. “We will not waste one second,” Rabie told Egyptian state television.
He said it could take from two-and-a-half to three days to clear the backlog, and a canal source said more than 100 ships would be able to enter the channel daily. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on disruptions to global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who had not publicly commented on the blockage, said Egypt had ended the crisis and assured resumption of trade through the canal.
Oil prices were about one percent lower at $63.95 a barrel. Shares of Taiwan-listed Evergreen Marine Corp – the vessel’s lessor – rose 1.75%.
About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is an important source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The stoppage is costing the canal $14-$15 million a day.
Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
Maersk was among shippers rerouting cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Despite ongoing challenges Herat’s Pashdan Dam is close to completion
The Afghanistan National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (NWARA) said Friday at least 85 percent of construction work on the Pashdan Dam has so far been completed.
The dam, which made the news earlier this month after being attacked by Taliban, is one of the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority’s key projects for this solar year.
Work on the dam, on the Hari River in Karkh district of western Herat province, started 10 years ago. Once complete it will hold 40 million cubic meters of water and will generate 2MW of electricity and irrigate at least 13,000 hectares of land.
Plagued by problems, construction work at the site stopped for three years before being resumed last year but in November, reports indicated that Taliban insurgents had warned officials and workers at the dam to stop work on the project.
The group reportedly told dam officials the project had not been approved by the Taliban, so work should be stopped – which did not happen.
But earlier this month, Taliban attacked the dam, killing three security personnel, and wounding one other. Four security personnel are still missing.
NWARA officials meanwhile said that once the dam is complete, water will be fed to Herat city, where it will be used to irrigate the greenbelt around the city and supply potable water to residents.
The Afghan government is funding the $117 million (8.9 billion AFN) project.
This is one of a number of dams currently under construction in the country – to not only provide water to local communities but also to help increase power supply.
Earlier this week, another key dam was inaugurated by President Ashraf Ghani and his two deputies, Amrullah Saleh and Sarwar Danish.
The Kamal Khan dam in southern Nimroz province, was widely welcomed by residents who will also benefit from irrigation canals to help water crops.
The Kamal Khan dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
New bus service for Kabul city launched
Kabul’s public bus service took to the road officially on Thursday when the new bus service was inaugurated by the mayor Daoud Sultanzoy.
The bus service was launched for the Kart-e-Naw routes and Ahmad Shah Baba Mina in eastern parts of Kabul.
“Protecting and caring for these resources, which is one of the national assets; the service is for all citizens,” Sultanzoy said.
According to the municipality 200 buses will eventually operate in the city along 16 routes of Kabul. However only five buses are initially in service.
The mayor of Kabul said that these buses are from an American company called A&C Bus Corporation, which will be rented according to a standard system and each bus has the capacity to carry 30 passengers at a time.
These buses provide services through five terminals and 264 bus stops on different routes. This will help create urban order and convenience for city residents, municipal officials said.
In 2019 the Kabul Municipality built 264 bus stops at a cost of millions of Afghanis in an effort to reduce traffic volumes in the capital.
At the time Narges Mohmand, the Spokesperson of Kabul Municipality told Ariana News that they were waiting for the Ministry of Transport to allow buses to operate in the City.
“We have built bus stations to resolve the problems of Kabul residents and we hope they are going to be used effectively,”
At the time an official from the Ministry of Transport said that around 1,500 buses will start their operations in Kabul City in the near future.
