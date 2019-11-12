Traffic Accident Kills 17 People in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2019)

17 people, including women and children, died in a traffic accident in north of Afghanistan, a local official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a minivan slid off an icy road in Khost district of Baghlan province.

Lutfullah Atefi, the district governor, told Ariana News that 17 people, including five women and four children, have died in the incident, and five people were injured.

He added that the wounded victims had a critical condition.

According to Atefi, the victims were all headed to a wedding ceremony to Khost-e-Freng when the incident happened on Tuesday morning.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state. Most of the accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.