Towns destroyed after night of devastating tornadoes in central US

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2021)

A series of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction seen in satellite imagery as roofs of buildings were ripped off and buildings collapsed.

Before-and-after satellite imagery showed a nursing home in Arkansas, a candle factory in Kentucky and an Amazon warehouse in Illinois wrecked, Reuters reported.

Images also showed the county courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky hit, with neighborhoods leveled after the twister wreaked havoc on the town.

There were no immediate casualty estimates available for the candle factory or the surrounding community, one of the hardest-hit areas of a storm that carved a 320-kilometer-long path of destruction through several counties on Friday night. But Governor Andy Beshear estimated at least 100 people had perished in Kentucky as a whole.

About 110 people were believed to have been inside the candle-making plant when it was leveled by the twister, with 40 people rescued as of Saturday afternoon.

Six workers were confirmed dead at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, with no hope of more survivors, authorities said.

Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 12, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2021)

Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million, Reuters reported.

The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, 9.4 million room nights were sold in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million rooms in the same period in 2019.

At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Published

1 day ago

on

December 11, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2021)

A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp, Reuters reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defence workers on the scene said there had been no fatalities.

A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.

The NNA reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The security source said the fire had since been brought under control.

Hamas has not officially commented.

The area surrounding the blast had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

‘So many deaths’. Over 50 killed, mostly migrants, in road accident in Mexico

Published

2 days ago

on

December 10, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2021)

At least 53 mostly Central American migrants died when the truck transporting them turned over in southern Mexico on Thursday, in one of the worst accidents to befall people risking their lives to reach the United States border.

The accident occurred when the truck crashed on a sharp curve outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez in the state of Chiapas, said Luis Manuel Garcia, head of the Chiapas civil protection agency.

The Mexican Attorney General’s office put the death toll at 53.

Migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America typically trek through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, and sometimes cram into large trucks organised by smugglers in extremely dangerous conditions.

Mexico’s national migration institute said it would offer lodging and humanitarian visas to the survivors, and Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandon said those responsible for the accident would be held to account.

