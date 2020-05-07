Latest News
Total 933 Taliban prisoners released to date
The Office National Security Council reports that 83 Taliban prisoners have been released by the government within the past two days, bringing the total of Taliban released prisoners to 933.
As per President Ghani’s decree, given the health status, age, and length of the remaining sentence, the Taliban prisoner release continues as part of the efforts to bring pave the ground for peace talks as well as to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is worth mentioning that according to Taliban Political Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy, and his delegation met with US Representative Khalilzad in the presence of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutaliq Al-Qahtani Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.
The meeting focused on accelerating the prisoner releases, starting intra-Afghan talks, and the full implementation of the agreement signed with the US, Shaheen added.
Confirming Khalilzad’s trip, the US State Department said, “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.”
Earlier, the Taliban expressed its concern over its men in prison amid the Coronavirus threat, noting their release as a precondition to start the intra-Afghan talks.
Pompeo wants Afghan gov’t investigate reports “Afghan migrants drowned by Iranian border guards”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the Afghan government should pursue the case of Afghan refugees drowned by Iranian border forces.
Addressing a press conference, he said that he was sudden to see reports last week of “Iranian guards on the border of Afghanistan’s Herat province abused, tortured, and drowned Afghan migrants who dared to cross the border simply in search of food and work.”
“We encourage the Afghan authorities to undertake a full investigation and to seek to hold those perpetrators accountable,” he emphasized.
The European Union in Afghanistan has also expressed its concern over the matter, tweeting, “EU alarmed by reported fate of Afghan migrants at the border with Iran.” “EU calls for thorough investigations and expects full transparency.
We support the Government of Afghanistan in assisting Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan,” the tweet said highlighting “People on the move are human beings!” Also, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially assured its Afghan counterpart of a joint investigation into the incident.
It is noteworthy that Iranian border guards Sunday denied reports that they had drowned and killed a number of Afghan migrants crossing into Iran.
US Rep Khalilzad talking with regional nations concerning Intra-Afghan dialogue
The US special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is talking with countries in the region concerning the Intra-Afghan dialogue.
US State Department said that for the time being, he was traveling to Qatar, India, and Pakistan.
According to the State Department, Khalilzad is meeting with the Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital, Doha, to press full implementation of the agreement the two sides signed in February.
He will also meet officials in Pakistan and India, whose role in the Afghan peace is vital, to discuss the peace process. The State Department said, “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
” Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said in a tweet that Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy, and his delegation met with US Representative Khalilzad in the presence of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutaliq Al-Qahtani.
The tweet added that the meeting focused on accelerating the prisoner releases, starting intra-Afghan talks and the full implementation of the agreement signed with the US in February. It is noteworthy that the US Rep Khalilzad has not noted anything on his personal account.
Devastating floods affected 7,000 families in Afghanistan: officials
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in 25 provinces of Afghanistan, affecting at least 7,000, the State Ministry in natural disasters management said in a statement.
According to the ministry floods in some provinces left casualties besides financial losses.
Ahmad Tamim Azimi, the spokesman for the ministry said that the emergency relief has been provided to 6,000 displaced families, adding that the government has also provided financial aid to those, whose home was destroyed in the incident.
Meanwhile, a thousand families were displaced in Samangan province following flash floods in two of its districts while hundreds of livestock were killed.
Abdulatif Ibrahimi, the provincial governor of Samangan said that there were still risks of flooding in parts of the province.
At the same time, hundreds of families in Greshk, Garm-e-Sir, Nad-Ali, and Nawa districts of southern Helmand have been displaced after a three-day flash flood.
Moreover, hundreds of hectares of cultivated land were destroyed as a result of seasonal flooding in Ghor.
