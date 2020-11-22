Latest News
Torkham crossing closed for a few hours due to standoff between border guards
Afghan border officials and their Pakistani counterparts abruptly closed Torkham border late Saturday afternoon after Afghan border guards questioned work being done by Pakistan guards on a wall in the area, Pakistan media reports.
However, the crossing was reopened later that night.
The closure of the border temporarily suspended both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Pakistan media reports that officials stated Pakistani authorities started repairs on a protection wall on its side.
Clerics in Southeastern Afghanistan Declare Ongoing War ‘Haram’
Dozens of religious leaders in southeastern Afghanistan said at a gathering on Sunday that the Taliban’s current war with the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) is Haram (prohibited by Islamic law).
Clerics from Paktika, Khost, Ghazni and Logar provinces also attended the gathering in Gardez city, capital of Paktia province.
The clerics , who also support intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, emphasized the need for lasting peace in Afghanistan.
They also called on both warning sides to show flexibility for the sake of durable peace.
This was not the first time the war has been cited as Haram – a while back, tribal elders from various provinces also declared the war Haram.
Mahmai district of Badakhshan cleared of Taliban: MoD
Afghan Ministry of Defense said Sunday that security and defense forces cleared the Mahmai district of Badakhshan province of Taliban on Saturday.
The ministry claims that the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties and a large amount of weapons and ammunition was seized and destroyed during operations by security forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
The ministry also said that a large number of reinforcement troops were deployed to the district.
This comes after the Taliban overran the district four days ago, killing at least 28 members of the Afghan security forces – including the district police chief and the district’s acting-security director on Wednesday night.
Mahmai is a strategic district in Badakhshan that is located along the border with Tajikistan.
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with both the Afghanistan Republic and the Taliban’s negotiating teams in Doha, Qatar on Saturday to discuss issues around the peace process and a ceasefire, his office confirmed overnight in a statement.
According to the US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown, Pompeo “commended both sides for continuing to negotiate and for the progress they have made.
“Secretary Pompeo and the negotiators discussed ways to reduce violence, and he encouraged expedited discussions on a political roadmap and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Brown said in a statement.
“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the people of Afghanistan expect and deserve to live in peace and security after 40 years of war and bloodshed,” Brown added.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was also present at the meetings.
The Afghan negotiating team said tweeted late Saturday night that “during the meeting, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Minister of State for Peace Affairs and a member of the negotiating team thanked the United States for its continued support to Afghanistan over the years.”
Naderi also called on the US to continue supporting Afghanistan even once a peace agreement has been signed.
“The members of the negotiating team said that the people of Afghanistan want to preserve the achievements of the last two decades in the country. They also said that the escalation of violence after the release of 5,000 Afghan prisoners was unacceptable and in conflict with the Doha Agreement,” the negotiating team tweeted.
The Afghan talks team told Pompeo that the Afghan people want a permanent ceasefire.
“During the meeting, the members of the negotiating team said that the ongoing war in Afghanistan is against Islam and its continuation is unacceptable to the international community,” the Afghan talks team tweeted.
“During the meeting, Mike Pompeo, referring to US support for the peace process, said that lasting peace is a common goal of both countries. The country’s support for lasting peace in Afghanistan will continue, as well as long-term commitments to the Afghan people,” the team stated.
The Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, Naeem Mohammed also issued a series of tweets late Saturday night, after the meetings.
He said: “The political deputy and head of the political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the head of negotiating team Sheikh Mawlawi Abdulhakeem and the delegation accompanying them met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his team.
“During the meeting, the importance of the agreement signed between the two sides and commitment to it were discussed.
“Likewise, the removal [of Taliban] from Blacklist, the liberation of remaining prisoners and the topics related to Intra-Afghan negotiations were talked about,” Naeem tweeted.
Pompeo met with talks team negotiators after recent indications point towards some headway having been made in talks, which started in September but soon hit a deadlock.
Torkham crossing closed for a few hours due to standoff between border guards
