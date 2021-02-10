Torkham border crossing to open 6 days a week

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2021)

Afghan and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Torkham border crossing will be open six days a week for pedestrians.

According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, officials said on Tuesday the border will soon be open from Monday through to Saturday and only closed on a Sunday.

Until now, the border has only been open to pedestrians for four days a week.

“We had decided this last week and were waiting for the Afghan side to deploy resources on their side,” a Pakistani official told Daily Times.

The Pakistan Border Coordination Committee has conveyed the decision to the officials at the border, however, a formal notification from the Interior Ministry will soon be sent to the Frontier Corps, Daily Times reported.

In Afghanistan, the Nangarhar Governor confirmed the decision in a tweet and thanked Pakistani embassy in Kabul and Pakistani consul general in Jalalabad for their cooperation.

Pakistani embassy issues nearly 2,500 visas daily to Afghans wanting to cross the border.

An embassy official in Kabul said the decision comes after a recent change to the visa policy allowing for Afghans to get long-term multiple entry visas – for students, businessmen and families.