Featured
Top US general refuses to ‘speculate’ about troops withdrawal
After the unexpected tweet last week by US President Donald Trump that all American troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Sunday that he would not go into specifics but they “have a responsible plan to end the war.”
Speaking to NPR, he would not be drawn on whether this meant that all troops would leave by late December but said: “We have a plan, a series of responsible drawdown options that has been briefed to the president.
“I’m not going to go into specific numbers for the future. I think that would [not] be appropriate for me as the chairman to talk specific numbers in future operations, we typically don’t do that. But we have a responsible plan to end the war with US interests clearly in mind,” he said.
Miley said however Washington was on track to draw down to 4,500 troops in the near future adding that further drawdowns will be determined by Trump.
He said the US-Taliban agreement, signed in February in Doha, and the drawdown plans are conditions-based, and that he expects further discussions to assess whether conditions are being met will be held in future.
“The key here is that we’re trying to end a war responsibly, deliberately, and to do it on terms that guarantee the safety of the US vital national security interests that are at stake in Afghanistan.”
Unbundling the terms “conditions-based” in relation to a full withdrawal as per the Doha agreement, he said the US was monitoring “a variety of other conditions” in addition the peace talks being held, the Taliban not attacking US forces, the group not carrying out large attacks on major urban areas, and severing ties with al-Qaeda.
“So we’re monitoring all of those conditions closely. And we’re, we the military, are giving our best military advice on those conditions so that the president can make an informed, deliberate, responsible decision.”
On the high level of violence, currently gripping the country, he said “if you start measuring the violence from, call it four or five months ago, has there been a significant reduction in violence? Answer: not significant. If you measure it from two to three years ago or five years ago, there has been a significant reduction in violence.”
“So, you have to look at this stuff analytically and we do. And you have to put it through a high degree of rigor, because you can get two people looking at the same set of phenomena and they will come up with two different conclusions.
“So what I want to make sure is that we’re going through a high degree of rigor and providing good analysis for the president to make a responsible, deliberate decision,” he said.
In February, at the time of the signing of the Doha agreement, there were about 13,000 American troops in the country. A systematic drawdown has since been carried out with troop levels expected to reach about 4,500 by next month.
However, last week the US national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said he expected a big reduction of US troops in Afghanistan by early next year. Just hours later, Trump said on twitter that all troops should be home by Christmas.
Asked what would happen if the US pulled out all troops by Christmas, he said “I don’t think, frankly, it would be appropriate [to answer the question],” adding that he did not want to speculate in an open forum on what he might advise Trump on what those risks are.
“I default back to we have a plan. It’s a conditions-based plan, and right now, the only number that’s publicly out there that I am aware of in terms of any sort of official number is 4,500 in the not-too-distant future by November. And that’s the plan.
“And we’re continuing to monitor those conditions. And as further decisions that the president makes based on those conditions, then we’ll execute those decisions. But right now, for me to go beyond that, for me to go beyond the publicly disclosed number of 4,500 would not be, I don’t think it’d be a wise thing for me to do,” he said.
About O’Brien saying that the US will cut the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early next year, Milley said anyone “can speculate as they see fit. I’m not going to engage in speculation. I’m going to engage in the rigorous analysis of the situation based on the conditions and the plans that I am aware of and my conversations with the president. And then when we get to the point where we have further discussions and further decisions, those will be appropriately made public.”
Featured
Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties
The Voice of Afghan Women in Defence of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan campaign met on Sunday in Kabul and called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war and bloodshed “of innocent Afghan people”.
The women, who are party to the resolution numbered 15,700 and were from 34 provinces.
On Sunday, hundreds of these women came together in Kabul, at an event facilitated by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, and issued a nine-point resolution stating clearly that while they have “never been involved in the conflict” they have paid the highest price.
They pointed out that they have been left homeless because of the ongoing war and have lost fathers, husbands, sons, brothers and other family members through years of conflict.
They stated that women across the nation want their voices to be heard by the parties involved in peace talks and by the world.
Top of the list of demands was that for a ceasefire, second was that conflict by Muslims against Muslims is not permissible and they called on religious scholars around the country to work for the promotion of peace, the preservation of national and religious values in order to strengthen national unity, mutual acceptance and conflict resolution through mosques.
They also called for rights and achievements of the last 20 years to be respected and for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity to be maintained.
They stated that as Afghan women, they consider the preservation of the country’s constitution as a national obligation – so as to guarantee their civil and political rights in peace negotiations.
“We, the Afghan women support the public movements and actions of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to achieve lasting and dignified peace, and we emphasize on the continuation of these movements for the establishment of lasting peace in the country.”
They also called for the families of those affected by the war to receive support and said “we Afghan women seek the support of neighboring counties and the region for the peace process in Afghanistan and we ask the international community to ensure lasting peace and to provide necessary cooperation to strengthen our country’s fence and security forces.”
The women stated that as “responsible citizens” they want to live in peace and know that language, ethnic and religious differences are all accepted – “because our beauty lies in ethnic, religious diversities and national unity”.
COVID-19
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 7,694,865 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 53,363 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 577 to 213,614, Reuters reported.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the virus as of 4 pm ET on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.
The US is still the country with the highest number of infections but India is fast closing the gap after it passed the seven million caseload mark on Saturday.
India’s health ministry reported 74,383 new cases Saturday morning, over a 24 hour period, taking the total to 7,053,806.
India now ranks the second country to register seven million cases and is approaching figures close to that of the US.
Featured
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
Top US general refuses to ‘speculate’ about troops withdrawal
Thousands of Afghan women band together to protect their civil liberties
US records 7.7m COVID-19 cases while India hits 7m mark
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Trending
- Featured2 days ago
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
- Featured5 days ago
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
- Featured5 days ago
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
- Featured5 days ago
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power
- Featured1 day ago
Top US envoys caution against ‘irresponsible’ early troop withdrawal