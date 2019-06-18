Top US Commander, Afghan Security Officials Visited Helmand

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2019)

Afghan security leaders and Resolute Support Commander Gen. Scott Miller on Tuesday visited Helmand province where they hold a security meeting with local officials.

Speaking at the event, Helmand provincial governor Mohammad Yasin Khan said that the Afghan forces have shifted from defensive to offensive and took ground back.

The 215th Corps commander Brig. Gen. Abdul Hadi Tarin has told that army leaders are appointed based on merit and abilities.

In addition, Deputy Defense Minister Yasin Zia vowed to help the local officials but said “we expect to see results” in serving the people.

On his turn, the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan thanked the leaders of Helmand, saying “the Taliban know what you have achieved.”

Recently, the top Afghan security officials accompanied by Gen. Miller have traveled to many provinces across Afghanistan to discuss the security situation with the local leaders.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in the south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts including the capital city of Lashkargah.