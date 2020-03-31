Top sports figures join fundraising for coronavirus relief

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2020)

Over 115 athletes, coaches, and sports personalities have joined to raise money for a response fund to help individuals fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Simone Biles, Mark Cuban, Stephen Curry, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Hawk, Rose Lavelle, Jack Nicklaus, Michael Phelps, David Ortiz, and Michael Strahan are some of the athletes who have donated items that will be offered to donors who make a minimum $25 donation.

David Schwab, the executive vice president for the sports agency Octagon, helped come up with the idea of “Athletes for Relief” following the postponement of the NBA and NHL seasons and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament on March 12.

Schwab said, “Right away, so many athletes were asking how they could help? What could they do? This was a way for them to do something together.”

“Every day we all wake up thinking about the people who are sick and the spread of this disease. And this will help those people,” he added.

Donors can visit athletesrelief.org, and a minimum $25 donation under the name of the athlete of their choice will enter them to win everything.

Winners will be selected at the conclusion of the fundraiser on May 1.