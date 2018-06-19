Top Security Officials Travel to Pakistan for Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2018 6:25 pm)

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the National Security Advisor (NSA) to President Ashraf Ghani at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Tuesday headed toward Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials.

Atmar is being accompanied by Interior Minister Wais Barmak and Chief of National Directorate of Security (NDS) Mohammad Masoum Stanekzai.

Sources say the delegation will discuss Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) during their visit with Pakistani officials.

Last month, NSA Atmar also visited Pakistan where he met with Pakistan’s military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the country’s National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua.