Top Leagues suspended until further notice – coronavirus fears

(Last Updated On: April 2, 2020)

According to a BBC report, because of the global coronavirus pandemic, all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended “until further notice” by Uefa.

The report indicates that all national team games in June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020 and qualifying matches for the Women’s Euro 2021. “The Premier League is suspended until at least 30 April. The finals of the Champions League, Europa League, and Women’s Champions League, all of which were scheduled for May, had already been postponed,” says the report. While most leagues in Europe hope to finish their domestic seasons once restrictions on movement and social contact are lifted, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said last week the season could be lost if the play does not start by the end of June. There are three options, to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next season, starting the following one later. On the other hand, there will be mini-tournament to decide the Champions League and Europa League is expected to be one option put forward to ease fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus crisis.