Top Deputy Interior Minister Gen. Murad Dismissed: Sources

The senior deputy of interior minister, Gen. Murad Ali Murad has been dismissed, government sources said.

According to reports, the head of the security guards of the presidential palace Akhtar Ibrahimi has appointed as the successor of Gen. Murad.

However, the Afghan government has not officially commented in this regard so far.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that Gen. Murad has been dismissed after a suicide bomber targeted a voter registration compound in west of Kabul.

Gen. Morad is a four-star general who was born in 1349 in Lal and Sarjangal district of Ghor province.

He served the Afghan National Army in various sectors after the fall of Taliban regime in 2001.