Top ANA Commander Reasons Weak Intelligence Behind Terrorist Attacks in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2018 8:00 pm)

A senior Afghan army commander on Tuesday blamed intelligence and detective agencies for the increasing terrorist attacks in Kabul City.

According to Abdul Naseer Ziaee, commander of Afghan National Army (ANA) 111th Capital Division, security forces have conducted more than 300 military operations in Kabul during the current year.

The official claimed that Afghan forces have eliminated the strategic objectives of the insurgent groups.

“War in Afghanistan has its regional and international dimension. The presence of international forces prove that regional and international actors and intelligence are involved in Afghan war,” Gen. Ziaee said.

However, Afghan security forces warn the militant groups to join peace talks or they will be eliminated.

“We can defeat our enemies with pride and bravery,” an Afghan soldier told Ariana News.

Another said,” the opposition groups cannot fight with us. Afghanistan needs peace.”

These remarks come two days after five Taliban gunmen attacked Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel, in which at least 22 people including 14 foreigner citizens were killed.