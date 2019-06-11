Top Afghan Security Officials, U.S. Commander Visit Farah Province

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

Top Afghan security officials and commander of the Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Millar visited Farah province on Monday to review the security situation of the province.

Resolute Support Mission said in a statement on Monday that Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid and Deputy Interior Minister for Security Brigadier Gen. Khushal Sadat, Gen. Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander, LTG Salvatore Camporeale, Resolute Support deputy commander, held meetings with the provincial governor and security leaders of Farah and discussed the path toward peace.

“The people are ready to secure their lands from the Taliban,” said Mohiuddin Khairkhwa, Farah provincial police chief.

“We have made a lot of success but there is more to do.” Minister Khalid said to the group, “We are here to listen to your challenges and act on those challenges.”

According to Gen. Miller, they made the trip to the west to meet with the security pillars.

“We came to Farah with the ANDSF leadership to meet with the security leaders supporting the people’s quest for peace,” Miller said.

“Shoulder to shoulder, day and night we stand together,” said Farah provincial governor Shoaib Sabit.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in western Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.