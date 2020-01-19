To ‘reduce violence’ is a strategy to escape peace: Danish

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

Vice President Sarwar Danish, says that amid the peace talks, the strategy to ‘reduce violence’ is an escape from peace and, it is to deceive Afghans and the International Community.

Danish, speaking at the gathering of ‘revealing the strategy for Protecting the Human Rights Defenders’, held by the Amnesty International, Sunday morning January the 19th, said that the plan to ‘reduce violence’ is in a way marginalizing the peace, and one-upping the people of Afghanistan and the International Community.

The deputy of the president said, “The Taliban and their supporters may convince the United States to sign the peace agreement, but for the people of Afghanistan, who indeed are the prime dimension in the matter, it will not solve any problem whatsoever.”

In respect to the improvements in the peace talks between the Taliban and their American counterpart, Danish said, “We, as the government and the people of Afghanistan, certainly welcome peace and stability – putting an end to the devastating war is a desire our people longed forever.”

The presidential deputy, further clarified regarding the mechanism of the peace talks saying, “Until the start of the ‘intra-Afghan peace talks chaired by the government of Afghanistan’ and the approval of a ‘full ceasefire’, there will be no trust between the laterals and no hope for the future.”

Danish added that up and till now, the Afghan government as well as the people, civil societies, political parties and tribal leaders, have been sidelined. That said, to bring peace seems impossible.”

Regarding the content of the peace agreement, he said that the people of Afghanistan will approve an agreement that involves all aspects adequately, be it putting an end to the war or being a part of the government, all through democratic and legal ways, and create a peaceful life for the people of Afghanistan.

He also spoke of the principles of a republic, civil rights, and protection of human rights as the most important values of the people of Afghanistan. “Elections, freedom of speech and media, and respect to women and minorities are the primary elements of human rights and, must not be disregarded,” he said.

Danish underscored that saying ‘yes’ to an ‘emirate’ state and/or a government of any sort that means dictatorship and violates democracy and human rights, will not only desert peace but will also intensify a new format of war in Afghanistan.