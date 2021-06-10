Latest News
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
A microscopic organism has wriggled back to life and reproduced asexually after lying frozen in the vast permafrost lands of northeastern Siberia for 24,000 years.
Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia’s region of Yakutia in the far north.
The bdelloid rotifer, a multicellular organism found in freshwater habitats across the world, is known to be able to withstand extreme cold.
Previous research suggested it could survive for a decade when frozen at -20 degrees Celsius.
This new case, which was detailed in a study https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(21)00624-2 in the journal Current Biology, is by far the creature’s longest recorded survival period in a frozen state.
The organism was recovered from samples taken 3.5 metres below ground. The material was dated from between 23,960 and 24,485 years ago, the study said.
Land encased in permafrost – where the ground is frozen all year round – has for years thrown up startling scientific discoveries.
Scientists earlier revived microscopic worms called nematodes from sediment in two places in northern Siberia that were dated over 30,000 years old.
Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
Taliban capture Arghanjkha district in Badakhshan
Taliban militants captured the Arghanjkha district of Badakhshan province on Wednesday evening, sources said.
The government, however, stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) retreated from the district following two days of heavy clashes with the militants.
At least 11 soldiers and one member of the public uprising forces have been killed in the skirmish.
Khalil-ul-Rahman, Badakhshan Police Chief stated that Arghanjkha was under the Taliban’s control in the last three years and that they have abandoned a school in the district.
Meanwhile, this comes amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
So far, the group has captured over a dozen districts and dozens of military bases and outposts.
Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, has called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.
In a statement issued on Thursday Mohaqiq said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”
Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said: “People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”
Mohaqiq’s statement comes a day after Daesh militants attacked a HALO Trust camp in northern Baghlan province.
The militants attacked the camp at around 9:50 pm Wednesday, HALO Trust CEO James Cowan said in a video message.
Cowan said the assailants “went bed-to-bed murdering members of the HALO Trust.”
The attackers killed 10 deminers and wounded 16 more, Cowan said.
“This is the most serious incident that the HALO Trust has endured since its existence; it came into being in Afghanistan in 1998.”
Cowan stated that despite the remaining threat and challenges ahead the organization would continue its mission in Afghanistan.
He stated: “We could take note of this incident and leave. We could be fearful of what is happening in Afghanistan. We were there before 9/11 a full decade before. We have been through all the ups and downs of life and death in Afghanistan.
“And now as the international community prepares to leave, we are going to stay. We are there for the people of Afghanistan and we still have a job to do,” Cowan emphasized.
Meanwhile, Cowan stated in an interview with the VOA that the militants had targeted predominately Shiite Hazaras among the staff.
Earlier a survivor of the attack told Ariana News correspondent that the insurgents were looking for Hazaras.
“We were questioned if any Hazaras are among us, though we had 30-40 colleagues among us. Why should have I told them that yes there are,” the survivor said.
Mohaqiq, meanwhile, stated that the attack on the demining organization (HALO Trust) “by separating ethnicity and targeting Hazaras is another sign of this inhumane crime.”
He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.
“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.
Last week, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.
