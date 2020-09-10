COVID-19
Time to plan transport of COVID-19 vaccines is now: IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments around the world to start planning for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines once approved and available.
IATA said in a statement that air cargo plays a key role in the distribution of vaccines under normal circumstances and that this will be critical to efficient transport and distribution of a vaccine when the time comes.
However, governments will need to plan accordingly well in advance and with industry stakeholders.
“Safely delivering COVID-19 vaccines will be the mission of the century for the global air cargo industry. But it won’t happen without careful advance planning. And the time for that is now,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
“We urge governments to take the lead in facilitating cooperation across the logistics chain so that the facilities, security arrangements and border processes are ready for the mammoth and complex task ahead,” he said.
“Delivering billions of doses of vaccine to the entire world efficiently will involve hugely complex logistical and programmatic obstacles all the way along the supply chain. We look forward to working together with government, vaccine manufacturers and logistical partners to ensure an efficient global roll-out of a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
IATA stated that vaccines must be handled and transported in line with international regulatory requirements, at controlled temperatures and without delay to ensure the quality of the product.
The association stated that while there are still many unknowns (number of doses, temperature sensitivities, manufacturing locations, etc.), it is clear that the scale of activity will be vast, that cold chain facilities will be required and that delivery to every corner of the planet will be needed.
Security is also of paramount importance, stated IATA. Vaccines will be highly valuable commodities. Arrangements must be in place to ensure that shipments remain secure from tampering and theft.
“Processes are in place to keep cargo shipments secure, but the potential volume of vaccine shipments will need early planning to ensure that they are scalable,” IATA stated.
IATA also warned governments to take into consideration the diminished cargo capacity in the air transport sector after passenger traffic has downsized and networks have moth-balled many aircraft.
The potential size of the delivery is enormous. Just providing a single dose to 7.8 billion people would fill 8,000 747 cargo aircraft, IATA stated.
“Even if we assume that half the needed vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face its largest single transport challenge ever. In planning their vaccine programs, particularly in the developing world, governments must take very careful consideration of the limited air cargo capacity that is available at the moment. If borders remain closed, travel curtailed, fleets grounded and employees furloughed, the capacity to deliver life-saving vaccines will be very much compromised,” said de Juniac.
COVID-19
India overtakes Brazil, has second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases
India’s COVID-19 infection tally surged past 4.2 million on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of infections.
The highest is the United States with over six million cases.
On Monday, India reported yet another daily record of 90,802 new cases in 24 hours with 1,016 deaths – taking the total to 71,642, Indian health officials reported.
Al Jazeera reported Monday that independent health experts said based on coronavirus antibody tests the real number of cases is much higher than those confirmed.
COVID-19
India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases
India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.
India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.
India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.
Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.
According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.
India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.
COVID-19
WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.
She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.
Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.
But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.”
