Time to move past ‘conspiracy theories’ and work together: Abdullah
Afghanistan’s chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation addressed an event at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday and said “peace is on the horizon” but that everyone needs to move beyond conspiracy theories, and “start looking at the region as one region.”
Everyone needs to draw on lessons learned and look at where the region could have been if the situation had been different, he said.
Abdullah stated he cannot emphasize enough the importance of current peace efforts which will benefit the entire region.
He told the delegates attending the event his job as the chairman of the HCNR is to help build consensus and promote reconciliation in order to seek a political settlement.
Again he said Afghanistan is very different to what it was in 2001 and is inclusive and respects the rights of people.
Both Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to pay a high price because of terrorism, he said adding that there are groups working as spoilers of the peace process.
He also stated that during his meeting with Pakistan’s national assembly on Monday night, he noticed the widespread interest in Pakistan to reach a peace settlement in Afghanistan.
He said Afghanistan is grateful for the steps Pakistan has taken to date around the peace efforts and thanked Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees.
Prior to Abdullah’s speech, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said: “We do not want to meddle in your [Afghanistan’s] internal affairs. We respect your sovereignty, your independence and your territorial integrity”.
He said there had been “a paradigm shift” and Pakistan wants to be friends, not masters.
He also assured Kabul of Pakistan’s “complete support”.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will visit Pakistan soon.
Trump was ‘absolutely wrong’ to negotiate with Taliban: McMaster
The Trump administration has been “absolutely wrong” in its negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan, former US national security adviser HR McMaster said Monday night.
Appearing on CNN International’s Amanpour show, McMaster was asked by host Christiane Amanpour about the White House’s talks with the Taliban as the administration works towards a complete troop withdrawal by April next year.
She asked whether McMaster believes “to fulfill a promise to pull all American forces from overseas that cozying up to the Taliban is a national security sensible thing for the United States to do right now.”
“I think that the Trump administration policy has been absolutely wrong since the negotiations began with the Taliban,” McMaster replied.
“What I think is paradoxical about this, regrettable about it, is the Trump administration has replicated almost precisely the fundamental flaws in the Obama administration approach to Afghanistan,” he said, “and that is this flawed assumption, this belief, that there’s this bold line between the Taliban and al-Qaeda.”
There is a tendency, he said, toward “strategic narcissism — defining the world as we would like it to be and then assuming what we do is decisive to the outcome, and in this case, creating the enemy we would prefer.”
McMaster said what worries him is what “power-sharing with the Taliban” looks like?
“Is that mass executions in the soccer stadium every other Saturday? Is that every other girls’ school bulldozed?” he said. “So I’m very concerned that this negotiation process made too many concessions.”
“Forcing the Afghan government to release 5,000 of the most heinous people on earth who could form the backbone of a rejuvenated terrorist infrastructure as well as cutting a deal,” saying simply “just don’t plot against the United States,” he said.
He said there are brave Afghans fighting daily to preserve the freedoms that they have achieved since the end of the Taliban regime in 2001, implying Trump’s policy was going against everything the Afghan nation has been fighting for.
“About 30 Afghan soldiers and police give their lives every day” to protect the Afghan population against “these terrorists who commit mass murder of innocent people as their principle tactic in a war against all humanity.”
He said the Trump administration’s policy towards the Taliban “is a disaster” and “it’s something I hope can be reversed.”
Islamic Ideology Council to recommend CII-like body for Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Qibla Ayaz said on Monday he will suggest the establishment of a CII-like institution in Afghanistan when he meets Afghan peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah this week.
Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) is currently on a three-day official visit to Pakistan and is scheduled to meet high-ranking government officials.
He is expected to meet Ayaz on Wednesday.
Ayaz said religious and non-religious scholars hold key status and positions in society and they must guide the people on key issues, including democracy and democratic attitudes.
“If everyone tries to become a role model himself for society, then society will move forward towards betterment,” he said.
After arriving in Islamabad on Monday, Adbullah met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who assured the HCNR chairman that Islamabad fully supported Afghanistan’s efforts for peace.
“You [Afghans] will find us stand firm by your side in your journey towards stability as a prosperous Afghanistan guarantees a prosperous Pakistan,” Qureshi said.
Speaking after their meeting, Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to play its role as a facilitator in the peace process and that “Pakistan’s interests are linked with the solidarity and sovereignty of Afghanistan,” he said.
