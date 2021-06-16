Latest News
Time running out for Afghan peace process, more efforts needed – EU envoy
The European Union’s envoy for Afghanistan said on Wednesday time was running out for Afghan peace negotiations and more needed to be done to boost the discussions as international forces withdraw from the war-torn nation.
Afghan government and Taliban negotiators have met in Qatar’s capital Doha over the past two weeks to discuss the peace process after a pause when negotiations largely stalled earlier this year.
Talks began in September but the already-slowing negotiations largely broke off in April, when the United States announced it would withdraw its forces by Sept. 11, after a May 1 deadline the Trump administration had agreed with the Taliban.
“Time is getting shorter as we speak,” Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s acting special envoy for Afghanistan, told Reuters during a visit to Pakistan’s capital. “There has been no or very little progress on substance, so from that perspective more has to be done.”
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter that on Tuesday groups from both negotiation teams had met to discuss “recalibration of order and sequence of talks sessions.”
But Niklasson said that to show true progress, substantive proposals needed to be put on the table on each side’s plans for the country and the outcome of the talks, which the Taliban had not yet provided.
“It’s quite possible that a proposal from the Taliban might be maximalist, maybe they would just put an Islamic Emirate on the table, which is perfectly fine for negotiations and then you can see where you can make compromises and compromises will have to be made by both sides,” he said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group did have a written plan but would not share it publicly or with foreigners and would save it for substantive negotiations.
The envoy held meetings with officials in Islamabad this week and said he was confident that Pakistan saw it in its interests to encourage a negotiated peace settlement in neighbouring Afghanistan, but reiterated Pakistan should use all leverage it to had to encourage the Taliban to deliver a written peace proposal.
Pakistan’s ties to the Taliban have been criticised in the past by the West but foreign capitals including Washington have in recent years acknowledged Pakistan for working to bring the insurgents to the negotiating table.
Pakistan’s foreign minister has said in recent days that Pakistan was fully supporting the Afghan peace process but did not want to be considered the “scapegoat” and blamed if negotiations fell apart.
“I see so far little progress in terms of (the Taliban) putting a proposal on the table but whether that is because insufficient leverage is there or because the leverage that is there hasn’t been used … fully I don’t really know,” Niklasson said.
“But I have confidence that Pakistan realises the importance and the urgency of the situation and that it is in its own interest to use the leverage it has.”
Latest News
Amnesty International says deliberate killing of Afghan civilians must be investigated
Amnesty International in a statement on Wednesday called on the Afghan authorities to investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of a “brutal” series of attacks amounting to war crimes that have killed at least 24 civilians in little over a week.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner stated: “The targeting of civilians with near-total impunity continues unabated. While peace talks falter and preparations for the full withdrawal of international forces gather pace, it’s Afghanistan’s civilians who are paying the brutal price of this conflict.”
The statement comes a day after five health workers were killed and four others injured after gunmen opened fire at various polio vaccination centers across the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.
The incident comes shortly after two car bombs killed at least seven civilians and injured at least six others in a district of Western Kabul largely populated by members of the persecuted Hazara minority on 12 June, Amnesty International said.
“The Afghan authorities must end this cycle of impunity by launching independent and effective investigations into these and other attacks on civilians and bring those responsible to justice,” Hamidi noted.
“We urge all parties to the conflict to take all measures necessary to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. And we call on the international community to make the protection of civilians and of minorities a central component of their ongoing support of the peace process.,” she stated.
“The targeting of civilians with near-total impunity,” Hamidi emphasized.
The incidents this week follow the killing of 10 mine clearers, many of whom were Hazara, working for the international humanitarian organization the Halo Trust in Baghlan province on 8 June, in an attack that injured 16 others.
Health workers, humanitarians, human rights defenders, and journalists have been particularly targeted in a wave of assassinations since the start of peace talks in Doha last year, the statement said.
“In recent months we have seen appalling attacks on schoolchildren, health workers, humanitarians, and other civilians in busy streets and markets. Deliberately attacking medical personnel, humanitarian workers, and other civilians are war crimes,” said Samira Hamidi.
Business
Ronaldo’s bottle removal gesture costs Coca-Cola $4 billion
Global soft drink giant Coca-Cola Company lost $4 billion value in Market after all-time soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at the Euro 2020 on Monday, the Business Insider reported.
Ronaldo, the Portugal Football Team captain, moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.
The 36-year-old followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’ – the Portuguese word for water.
According to the Insider, Coca-Cola’s shares were trading around $56.17 when the market opened on Monday, but fell 1.6% to $55.22 by the end of the press conference.
“That led to a sharp drop in market value from $242 billion to $238 billion. The soft-drink manufacturer’s shares closed at $55.41 per share on Tuesday,” the report said.
Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, has not officially commented about the incident so far.
Latest News
Ghani appoints Bismillah Mohammadi as Acting Minister of Interior Affairs: sources
Bismillah Mohammadi has been appointed as Acting Interior Minister, replacing Hayatullah Hayat, sources said Wednesday.
Mohammadi, a member of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, previously has worked as Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior Affairs, and Chief of the Army Staff.
The development comes as violence dramatically increased across Afghanistan. The Taliban militants captured at least 33 districts following heavy clashes since May 1.
Afghan officials, however, stated that Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have “tactically retreated” from the districts.
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces, however, managed to retake the Khanabad district in Kunduz and the Dawlat Abad district of Faryab province that were collapsed to the Taliban in the recent attacks.
Amnesty International says deliberate killing of Afghan civilians must be investigated
Time running out for Afghan peace process, more efforts needed – EU envoy
Ronaldo’s bottle removal gesture costs Coca-Cola $4 billion
Ghani appoints Bismillah Mohammadi as Acting Minister of Interior Affairs: sources
China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
-
World4 days ago
Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID
-
Latest News4 days ago
Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban ‘paths’ into districts will become mass graveyards: Saleh
-
Latest News3 days ago
Four districts in four provinces fall to the Taliban: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Families find the bodies of two missing Kabul women
-
COVID-195 days ago
US embassy suspends all visa application process due to COVID
-
Latest News3 days ago
Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in China