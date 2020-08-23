Featured
TikTok to take legal action against Trump over ban
Chinese video app TikTok has confirmed it will file a lawsuit to challenge US President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban the app.
Trump’s order prohibits US transactions with TikTok’s owner ByteDance from mid-September.
TikTok in a statement said that it had tried to engage with the US administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the government paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the video app’s spokesperson said.
Officials in Washington are concerned that the company could pass data on American users to the Chinese government, something TikTok owner ByteDance has denied doing.
The short video-sharing app has 80 million active users in the US.
BBC reported that TikTok expects the legal action to begin this week.
On Friday a group of Chinese-Americans filed a separate lawsuit against the president’s similar ban on the social media app WeChat, which is owned by the Chinese firm, Tencent.
The White House has claimed that TikTok and WeChat threaten US security
The US measures come ahead of November 3 elections in which Trump, who is behind his rival Joe Biden in the polls, is campaigning hard on an increasingly strident anti-Beijing message.
Afghanistan reopens schools, considers mobile monitoring teams
Afghan envoy says refugees in Iran will get ID’s, electronic passports
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Iran, Ghafour Lewal, said Saturday that Afghan refugees in Iran would be legalized.
Lewal, who met with Iranian officials said the refugees would be issued ID cards and electronic passports by Afghan officials.
“A team from Afghanistan has traveled to Iran to work on the identity of refugees, issue ID cards for them and also electronic passports.”
According to Iran’s national news agency IRNA, Lewal said a comprehensive strategy document had also been signed between the two countries which related to economic, trade and investment relations.
Iran is hosting about three million Afghan refugees – both documented and undocumented – and although Afghanistan and Iran have close trade ties, the refugee issue has raised concerns in the past.
In May, residents in the Gulran district in Herat province, which borders Iran, said Iranian officials had tortured and thrown more than 50 Afghan immigrants into a river so as to stop them from entering the country illegally.
Residents said the group of immigrants had crossed into Iran in search of work before being captured by Iranian border guards and later pushed into the Harirud river shared by both Afghanistan and Iran.
A large number of refugees in Iran are second or third generation Afghans living in the country.
According to the UNHCR, approximately 97 percent of the refugees live in urban and semi-urban areas, while the remaining three percent live in 20 refugee settlements which are managed by UNHCR’s main government counterpart, the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants’ Affairs (BAFIA) of the Ministry of Interior.
In recent years, however, the government of Iran has gradually been introducing policies conducive to solutions for refugees and the attainment of rights for the Afghan population living in Iran, enhancing access to education, health, and livelihood services to refugees with minimal financial aid from the international community.
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
In a bid to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, Pakistan on Friday imposed sanctions on “terrorists” and “terrorist associated groups”, including Qatar-based Taliban political affairs chief, Mullah Abdul Baradar.
Baradar negotiated and signed a landmark peace deal with the United States in February in Doha, Qatar, to end the 19-year-long war.
According to Pakistan media reports, the government also seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country. The sanctions also include an international travel ban.
Eighty-eight individuals were sanctioned and had been listed by the United Nations recently, Dawn News reported.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.”
The directives are contained in a “statutory notification” (SRO) that was published by the foreign ministry on its website earlier in the week but didn’t draw public attention until Friday.
The notification explained “the federal government is pleased to order that the (UNSC) Resolution 2255 (2015) be fully implemented including in particular that individuals and entities listed … shall stand subjected to the asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo in accordance with the aforesaid resolutions.”
This notification comes ahead of the crucial FATF meeting in October which will see the force assess Pakistan’s progress in fighting crimes such as money laundering and terror financing.
Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.
Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.
