TikTok gets temporary reprieve in US after judge blocks Trump order

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2020)

TikTok continues to remain available for download on iPhone and Android in the United States after a judge on Sunday blocked the Trump administration’s executive order to force Apple and Google to remove the app from their app stores.

Had the White House order gone ahead, new users in the US would have been blocked from downloading the popular app.

TikTok became another point of contention between the US and China recently when the US administration raised concerns about the user data storage system and stated they were concerned the Chinese government might use the information.

For weeks, the US government has called for the American side of the TikTok business to be sold. At one point Microsoft had looked into taking it over.

Now, however, Oracle and Walmart appear to be interested in the takeover.

On Sunday however, a judge granted TikTok owners ByteDance a temporary injunction against Trump’s ban order but it is only a slight reprieve for the company.

The judge did not block a much broader ban that will come into effect on November 12th, rendering TikTok unusable in the US.

“We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” TikTok said in a statement.

“We will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees.”