Three Wounded in Rocket Attack in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2018 4:27 pm)

As many as four rockets were landed in the capital Kabul on Tuesday, wounding at least three people, officials said.

The rockets hit Afshar area, Kabul’s Police District 5 at around 01:30 pm on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, Kabul Police chief’s spokesman, Hashmatullah Stanekzai said that the rockets were fired from an unknown area of the city.

According to the official, one of the rockets hit a residential house in the area which injured three people.

However, it was not clear if a nearby police academy was the intended target.

Following the incident, the nearby educational institutions have been closed.

No group including the Taliban and Islamic State immediate claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people and injured dozens of others near Hamid International Airport in Kabul, following the arrival of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in the city.