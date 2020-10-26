Three wounded in magnetic IED explosion in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2020)

At least three civilians were injured in a magnetic mine blast in Police District 6 of Kabul City on Monday morning, the Kabul police confirmed.

According to Kabul police, the magnetic mine was attached to a Prado type vehicle in the Haji Nabi township in PD 6.

This comes two days after when at least 18 people have been killed in a suicide bombing in a densely populated area of Kabul city on Saturday.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed Saturday evening that the death toll stands at 18 and about 57 others were wounded.

He also stated that a suicide bomber had tried to enter the Kawsar-e Danish Training Center but was prevented from doing so by the guards at the gate.

The suicide bomber then detonated his explosives in the alley, Arian said.

ISIS-K, or Daesh as it is commonly known in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.