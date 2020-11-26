Three witnesses gunned down in Takhar after court appearance

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)

Victims of Tuesday’s deadly bombing in Bamiyan city, who were seriously wounded, have been transferred to Kabul for medical treatment, thanks to the ministry of defense.

This comes after an urgent appeal was sent out asking for help for the victims on Wednesday.

The call was heard and the Ministry of Defense stepped in to help.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the MoD, it said that three military helicopters were dispatched to Bamiyan to airlift the patients to Kabul.

”The wounded people were transferred to Kabul by three military helicopters for further treatment,” read the ministry’s statement.

No further details were given.

This comes after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community on Wednesday to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing.

In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims were also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals were seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.

This came after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.