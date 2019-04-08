Three U.S. Service Members, One Contractor Killed in Bagram Blast.

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2019)

The NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in a statement confirmed that three U.S. service members and one contractor were killed, and three U.S. service members were wounded by an improvised explosive device on Monday near Bagram Airfield in Parwan province of Afghanistan.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

The incident took place today at around 5:40 pm on Monday in Barik Ab area of Bagram district.

The wounded service members were evacuated and are receiving medical care, the statement said.

The Taliban militants in a statement have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The NATO Resolute Support Mission comprises around 16,000 personnel from 41 NATO Allies and partners in Afghanistan that has the mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces and institutions, and to develop the capacity to defend in the country.