Three U.S. Service Members Killed, Three Wounded in IED Explosion in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2018)

Three U.S. service members were killed and three wounded when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated on Tuesday near Ghazni city, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

“One American contractor was also wounded,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the wounded service members and contractor were evacuated and were receiving medical care.

The statement did not immediately reveal the identity of the U.S. services members killed in action.