Three U.S. Service Members Killed in Bagram Blast

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2019)

The NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in a statement confirmed that three U.S. service members were killed, and three others wounded by an improvised explosive device on Monday near Bagram Airfield in Parwan province of Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the contractor, an Afghan citizen who was reported as killed is alive.

The contractor, was initially treated along with other injured civilians, was later identified as a contractor and treated at Bagram Airfield, the statement further added.

The names of the service members killed in action will be released in accordance with the U.S. Department of Defense policies, the statement said.

“We feel and mourn the loss of these Americans with their families and loved ones. They volunteered to protect their country. We will continue our mission,” said Gen. Scott Miller, Commanding General of Resolute Support and United States Forces – Afghanistan.

The Taliban militants in a statement have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The NATO Resolute Support Mission comprises around 16,000 personnel from 41 NATO Allies and partners in Afghanistan that has the mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces and institutions, and to develop the capacity to defend in the country.