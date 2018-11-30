Three Taliban Commanders Among 11 Militants Killed in Coalition Airstrike in Farah

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2018)

At least 11 Taliban militants including their three local commanders have been killed an airstrike of U.S.-led coalition forces in the provincial capital of western Farah province of Afghanistan, officials said Friday.

Mohibullah Mohib, the provincial police spokesman said that the aerial raid was conducted on Thursday night in Farah City.

Three local commanders of the Taliban identified as Mulla Hotak, Mulla Salam and Mullah Abdul Shukur were killed in the airstrike of NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, Mohib added.

According to the official, Mullah Hotak was one of the senior commanders of the Taliban who had been involved in the assassination of key government figures in Farah city.

The Taliban did not comment regarding the incident so far.

Farah has been among the restive provinces of Afghanistan, where the armed groups including the Taliban are actively operating against the pro-government forces in a number of its districts.