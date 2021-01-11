Latest News
Three suspects in assassination of FEFA head confess to being Taliban
Three suspects arrested for the targeted assassination of Yousuf Rashid, CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), have confessed to being Taliban members, the ministry of interior said Monday.
According to the MoI, the suspects confessed they are members of a 50-member Taliban group called Muslimyar which operates in the Baraki Barak district of Logar province.
The MoI said the group had planned the assassination of Yousuf Rashin in Logar province.
Speaking after Saturday’s announcement of the arrests, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated “One of the assassins had pretended to be a classmate of Yousuf Khan’s son in order to [collect information] and implement their plan,”
Rashid was gunned down in December last year in PD7 of Kabul city.
The MoI told reporters Monday that “one of the masterminds of Rashid’s assassination, Zakaria, also known as Sulaiman, stated: ‘I am from Baraki Barak of Logar province. I joined the Taliban through Rahmatullah, a group’s leader, and then I came to Kabul. During four months I succeeded to find Yousuf Rashid’s house and reported it to the Muslimyar group. Days after, he was assassinated by the group’s members.”
According to the MoI, the Muslimyar group is involved in the assassinations of journalists and civil society activists.
“The Taliban are the main culprits in the recent attacks on journalists and civil society activists, and although the group denies its involvement in the assassinations, which is their new tactic, these men (the detainees) admitted that they are members of the Taliban,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesperson for the MoI.
The Taliban, however, told Ariana News that the group has nothing to do with Rashid’s assassinations and “the suspects are not members of the Taliban.”
Latest News
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
President Ashraf Ghani warned that Afghanistan would once again become a safe haven for international terrorist groups if peace and stability is not achieved.
Delivering a lecture at Kabul University about peace, Ghani stated that any efforts for peace without active diplomacy by the European Union and the US would not attain a positive result.
“Without us (besides us) may Allah save us, if we moved toward destruction, international terrorism would build a nest here (in Afghanistan), and then no one would witness a happy day,” Ghani told the audience.
Ghani, however, believes that an international consensus has been formed for Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, democracy, and national unity, “but the role of the US and regional active diplomacy is crucial.”
Ghani stated: “Without the role of active diplomacy of the US and EU, the region would not reach a result; therefore, regionally and globally work is needed.”
This comes during the second round of peace talks in Doha between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban’s team.
The second round, which essentially started on Saturday, will see the teams discuss the agenda of the talks going forward.
Latest News
NDS arrests suspects with ‘ties to Pakistan’ on charges of espionage
The Afghan security forces arrested five members of a Taliban-Haqqani Network cell on charges of espionage in Paktika province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Monday.
Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said one of the suspects, known as Naqibullah, has connections with Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Naqibullah was arrested along with four of his collaborators.
According to the NDS, the group, operating under ISI directions, was involved in the planting of IEDs and in targeted killings in the eastern parts of the country.
The NDS said the key suspect Naqibullah had meetings with two ISI officers in Karachi, in Pakistan where he received directions to implement destructive and “terrorist activities” in Paktia, Paktika, and Khost provinces.
The NDS emphasized that it will not allow any espionage activity in Afghanistan.
Latest News
43 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
At least 29 Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in airstrikes by Afghan forces in western Farah province, the Afghan army said Monday.
The Afghan National Army (ANA) said in a statement that insurgents attacked several security outposts on Sunday night but “faced fierce resistance from the Afghan forces.”
In response to the Taliban attack, the air force carried out airstrikes in the area, the statement said.
The statement did not provide details about the casualties of Afghan troops.
An unconfirmed report indicates that at least nine soldiers were killed in skirmishes. Army officials, however, denied the report.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense stated that at least 14 Taliban – including 9 Pakistani nationals – were killed in the Afghan force airstrike in Khash Rod district of Nimroz province on Saturday night.
At least six more insurgents were also wounded in the raids.
Conflicting reports indicate that 18 members of a family were killed in the air raid. But earlier the provincial media office said in a statement that Taliban fighters were killed in the air raids.
The relatives of those killed staged a protest however and carried 18 bodies to the city of Zaranj, the center of the province, calling for justice.
The Defense Ministry said claims of civilian casualties in the airstrikes would be investigated.
