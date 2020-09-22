Featured
Three suspects identified in public beating of two women in Kabul
The Ministry of Interior said it has identified three security officials involved in last week’s incident involving two young women who were beaten in public in Kabul.
In a statement issued by the MoI, the ministry said: “After investigating the case, the Crime Investigation Directorate (CID) identified one member of the security forces who was the main culprit in the case and two police officers who were negligent and irresponsible by not stopping the incident.”
The MoI stated that the case is being investigated by the CID but has also been handed over to the Attorney General’s Office.
The incident, which took place in Kabul city, was caught on video and went viral on social media – which sparked an outcry among rights activists and members of the public.
The two women were publicly hit by one man, while two officials in uniform stood by and watched.
A number of other people also stood around and watched the incident unfold.
This comes amid increasing concerns relating to the preservation and strengthening of women’s rights and overall human rights in Afghanistan as the Aghan negotiating team continues discussions with the Taliban in Doha.
Human rights activists and global leaders have all called for the achievements of the past 19 years to be preserved if any peace deal is made between the warring sides.
Gov’t approves four wind and solar power projects
The Afghan High Economic Council has approved four wind and solar power projects in Herat, Kabul and Balkh provinces.
Laima Khurram, director of public-private partnership policy at the Ministry of Finance, said the projects would cost an estimated $160 million.
“One of the wind power projects is in Herat with a capacity of 25 megawatts, another 40-megawatt solar power project is in Mazar, another 25-megawatt solar power plant is in Herat,” she said.
The projects are part of a public-private partnership between the government and the private sector.
This comes after last month’s agreement between the Afghan government and an Emirati company to generate 3,000 megawatts of solar power in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan currently needs 2,000 megawatts of electricity to light homes and power the economy. However, it relies heavily on imported power from neighboring countries.
Ghani reiterates call for ceasefire at virtual UN meeting
President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday night that a democratically stable and prosperous Afghanistan would be an example of how collective will can overcome even the most serious challenges.
Speaking at a virtual meeting to mark the United Nations’ 75th Anniversary, Ghani addressed global leaders and said his country sits at the heart of untapped potential, peace and prosperity, but is also a victim of turmoil.
The COVID‑19 pandemic exposed the world’s vulnerabilities as violence and warfare have evolved, he said, adding that the world is in the middle of a fifth wave of global terrorism.
Other drivers of turmoil include drought, famine and deepening inequality, he said, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Afghanistan and calling on the UN General Assembly to help the country achieve peace.
World leaders gathered in a virtual format at the General Assembly on Monday to adopt a declaration honoring the multilateral framework put in place by its founders in 1945 and pledging to better live out the promise to save succeeding generations from the scourge of
“We are not here to celebrate,” world leaders said, through the declaration. “Our world is not yet the world our founders envisaged 75 years ago.”
In fact, it is plagued by growing poverty, hunger, terrorism, climate change — and now, the epic onset of COVID-19, they stated. People are forced to make dangerous journeys in search of safety. Least developed countries are falling behind “and we still have not achieved complete decolonization”, they stressed.
Acknowledging that COVID-19 caught them off-guard, they agreed it has served as a wake-up call for improving preparedness. “What we agree today will affect the sustainability of our planet as well as the welfare of generations for decades,” they said, committing to uphold the declaration in the spirit of “We the Peoples”.
Afghans, suspected of causing Moria camp fire, remanded in custody
Six Afghan nationals were remanded in custody by order of a prosecutor on the island of Lesvos on Monday after being charged with arson and participation in a criminal group.
The six are suspected of having set fire to the Moria refugee camp in Greece earlier this month – which left almost 13,000 people without shelter.
Four of the six Afghans are aged 19 and two are 17.
The defendants denied the charges against them and claimed they fell victim to the testimony of a fellow Afghan who also lived at the Moria camp.
They said he had reason to present them as arsonists because of tribal differences.
But according to Greek media reports, a video had reportedly helped police identify one of the suspected arsonists.
