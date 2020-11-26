Three suspects arrested in connection with Bamiyan explosions

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)

Bamiyan police said late Wednesday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s explosions in the city, which left 17 people dead and over 50 wounded.

Provincial police have blamed the Taliban for the attack but the group has rejected claims of any involvement.

Two explosions ripped through a busy market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday – a city that rarely sees insurgent activity and instead attracts thousands of tourists a year.

With hospitals in the city seriously under-equipped to deal with an emergency of that magnitude, appeals were sent out on Wednesday for help to treat wounded victims who were in a serious condition.

These appeals were heard and on Thursday morning the Afghan ministry of defense confirmed it had airlifted the more serious cases to Kabul hospitals.

Another explosion again rattled Bamiyan city on Wednesday evening but this time there were no casualties.

Bamiyan police did not however provide further details around the arrests of suspects from Tuesday’s deadly attack.