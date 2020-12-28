Latest News
Three senators arrested in Balkh for allegedly accepting $40,000 in bribes
Latest News
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.
Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others.
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.
“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated.
According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side.
“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.
Latest News
Ghani says aim of recent attacks is to undermine trust among young Afghans
Latest News
Blast targets government staff bus in Kabul
A bus carrying staff from the Central Statistics Organization (CS) was targeted in an explosion in Kabul city on Monday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said the explosive device had been in a bicycle and was detonated at around 3:45 pm when the bus came up alongside it in Guzargah area of the city.
Police stated, so far, six wounded have been taken to hospitals.
Sources told Ariana News that employees of the Central Statistic Organization (CSO) were targeted, and two of the wounded are in critical condition.
This comes after a military vehicle was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion in Kolola Poshta area in PD4 of Kabul city on Monday morning, wounding at least two people.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Ghani says aim of recent attacks is to undermine trust among young Afghans
Blast targets government staff bus in Kabul
Watchdog raises concern over attacks plaguing media industry
Zerbena: Role of railways in economic development of economy of the country
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Conflicting casualty tolls after Ghazni bombing leaves public confused
Deadly Humvee bomb targets public protection unit in Ghazni
Zerbena: Role of railways in economic development of economy of the country
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Miller says special forces likely to be last US troops in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations
-
Latest News2 days ago
Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
-
Latest News3 days ago
Living with so much violence is no way to live: Khalilzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sarwar Danish says enemy playing a psychological war game
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey extends troops mandate to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Conflict leaves almost 3.5 million Afghan children at risk of polio