Three security personnel assassinated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)

Three employees of security agencies were assassinated by unknown gunmen Tuesday morning in Kabul city, police said.

According to Kabul police the incident occurred in Hussain Khail area of Bagrami district of Kabul.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Afghanistan says one of its employees was killed in Tuesday morning.

The employee was killed by unknown attackers while he was on his way to work.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

This comes after Reuters in a report said that at least seven Afghan pilots have been assassinated off base in recent months, according to two senior Afghan government officials.

According to Reuters, this series of targeted killings, which haven’t been previously reported, illustrate what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is a deliberate Taliban effort to destroy one of Afghanistan’s most valuable military assets: its corps of U.S.- and NATO-trained military pilots.

In so doing, the Taliban — who have no air force — are looking to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives.