Three security force members killed in Taliban car bomb
Three security force members were killed and 11 wounded when insurgents detonated a car bomb at the gate of a public protection forces compound in Gardez city, in Paktia province early Tuesday.
Local officials said insurgents first detonated the car bomb and then stormed the compound.
A brief gun battle ensued before two attackers were killed by security forces.
Among those wounded and hospitalized is a woman, officials said.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post.
Pentagon, State Dept threatened with subpoenas for refusing to testify on Afghan strategy
US Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are threatening to issue subpoenas if Pentagon and State Department officials refuse to testify at a hearing next month on the administration’s Afghanistan strategy.
In a Monday letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the lawmakers said they were requesting for the “final time” that witnesses from both departments testify at a September 9 hearing before the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security, the Hill reported Tuesday.
“Should your departments refuse to appear voluntarily, the subcommittee will have no other choice but to receive testimony through compulsory process,” the letter stated.
According to The Hill, the committee has been seeking testimony from Pentagon and State Department officials on the Trump administration’s strategy in Afghanistan since August 2019 to no avail.
After not receiving a response from the officials to its August 2019 request, the committee then requested officials testify at hearings in January and March, according to the letter.
The Hill reported that in January, the committee was told three days beforehand no officials would appear despite the panel having rescheduled to accommodate the Pentagon.
In March, the committee was told officials were cutting back their appearances on Capitol Hill because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the committee asked David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, to appear at the September 9 hearing.
But the letter said the Pentagon “refused to attend,” and Khalilzad “could not participate ‘due to travel.’”
This comes after Pompeo said at a hearing late July that all troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May next year. He said they would “be down to zero” by then.
So far, over 8,600 troops have been withdrawn and five US military bases have been handed over to the Afghan National Army in accordance with the Doha agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban.
However, the next step, of intra-Afghan negotiations, between the Afghan government and the Taliban has stalled.
Talks, expected to have started early last month, failed to kick off after President Ashraf Ghani halted the prisoner release program.
As per the Doha agreement, the Taliban has freed about 1,000 government personnel while government has released over 5,000.
But 320 prisoners labeled “hardcore” have still not been freed. Australia, France and the US have all objected to the release of some of this group as they are responsible for having killed citizens of these countries.
Others in the group are accused of having masterminded some of Afghanistan’s most serious attacks over the years, while others are drug kingpins.
India’s former president dies after testing positive for COVID-19
UK police appeal for help after Afghan father abducts his three children
UK police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three children who were kidnapped by their Afghan father from their foster home in south London.
The children, Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home at knifepoint in Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.
According to a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul, the children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26.
The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children. They have not been seen since.
A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.
According to the statement, shortly after the children were taken an all ports alert was issued, meaning Imran’s image and details were circulated to all ports and borders.
Detectives are working closely with national and international agencies to ensure any movement into foreign countries is identified. Imran is an Afghan national and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has traveled overseas.
So far police have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement but the whereabouts of Imran and the children are unknown.
Commander Jon Savell, Gold Commander for this investigation, said: “Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis.
“While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer-term impact of this on all three children.
“An intense investigation into how this abduction was planned and carried out is being led by detectives in south London, alongside a manhunt being led by specialist detectives within the Met. More than 100 officers are currently working to locate and bring these children home safely. We are, as anyone would expect, working incredibly closely with our law enforcement partners and international colleagues to explore all lines of inquiry.
“This type of investigation is incredibly complex and fast-moving, and for good reason, we often don’t speak openly about such cases. That is why, until this stage, we have not sought the public’s help. But we are now urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”
Officers from the local town are leading the investigation into the abduction itself. They have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement:
Police have asked if anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August or know of his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on +447942599374 or if anyone wants to provide information anonymously they can do so by calling +44800555111 quoting crime reference number 6143/20AUG20.
