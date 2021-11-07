Connect with us

Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

Sources confirmed to ArianaNews on Sunday that two explosions happened in PD2 of Jalalabad city this morning.

Eyewitnesses said that gunfire was heard after the explosions.

Sources also told Ariana News that at least three bodies have been taken to Nangarhar regional hospital.

Further details have not yet been provided

New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis

Published

44 seconds ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

New Zealand crushed a billion Indian dreams and breezed into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a key Super 12 match on Sunday.

The fates of three teams were tied to the outcome of the match, each fancying their chances of becoming the second side from the pool, behind Pakistan, to make it to the last four.

An Afghan victory would have suited 2007 champions India, who have the best net run-rate among the trio with a match to spare, while New Zealand had to simply win the game to advance, which they did in style.

Najibullah Zadran smashed a career-best 73 to rescue Afghanistan from a top order collapse and post 124-8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand romped home with 11 balls to spare to join England, Australia and Pakistan in last four.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss but the strong start he expected from his team did not materialise.

They were reeling at 19-3 in the sixth over, a mini-collapse that started when Devon Conway took an acrobatic catch behind the stumps to dismiss Mohammad Shahzad.

Zadran rebuilt their innings with his stroke-filled knock but his stay was cut short by another stunning catch, this time by a diving Jimmy Neesham at long-off.

Trent Boult dismissed Karim Janat in the same over for his third wicket and New Zealand put on a catching masterclass to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Daryl Mitchell (17) in the fourth over and Rashid Khan sent back Martin Guptill (28) but it was not enough to test New Zealand’s batting strength.

Williamson oversaw New Zealand’s chase with an assured 40 not out while Conway was unbeaten on 36.

New Zealand finished their group campaign with eight points, four ahead of India, who play Namibia in their final match on Monday (November 8), and Afghanistan.

Polio vaccine campaign rolled out in western parts of Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

A Polio vaccination drive, started in western provinces of Afghanistan, is aimed at inoculating more than 1.3 million children, health officials said Sunday.

Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Health Director of Herat, stated: “This is a strategic campaign as not all people have access to health centers. We can manage to implement the campaign for the eradication of Polio at more than 90 percent of the areas in the province [Herat], Zone [Western Parts of Afghanistan] and across the country.”

Health officials added that vitamin A supplements will also be given to more than 1.1 million children during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated that a nationwide polio vaccination campaign will be launched on Monday.

“Vaccinate your children against polio and protect their future!” UNICEF tweeted.

This comes after a polio virus case was registered in Ghazni this year and as many as 45 mutated strains of the virus have been registered across Afghanistan in recent years, World Health Organization country officials stated.

“We have registered five mutated type-2 variants in Herat, 17 cases in western parts of the country, and 45 cases across Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Shah Ahmadi, UNICEF Communication for Development Officer in Herat.

Ismail Seddiqi, Regional Polio Officer of WHO, stated: “The only way to eliminate [the Poliovirus] is to inoculate children under age five.”

Officials added that 10,500 people including volunteers are assisting to implement the campaign in four provinces in western parts of Afghanistan.

Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

Germany is reportedly planning to send its ambassador to Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, to Kabul in the coming weeks for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Germany newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported Saturday that Potzel will meet with IEA officials to negotiate aid and evacuations.

Deutsche Welle reported Sunday that the German government is seeking a reassessment of its relations in pursuit of better communication with the IEA.

According to Welt, there is hope in Berlin that German diplomats could return to Afghanistan in some capacity, initially just on day trips.

In reaching out to the Taliban, Germany hopes to be able to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan once again, DW reported.

