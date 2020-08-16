Connect with us

Three people killed in Logar traffic accident

Ariana News

Published

7 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2020)

At least three people were killed in a traffic accident in eastern Logar province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Sunday.

The accident took place in the Tangi-e-Waghjan area in Mohammad Agha district of the province on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Logar police told Ariana News that the tragedy occurred after two vehicles collided in the area, leaving at least three killed and seven more wounded.

Ahmadzai added that wounded people including women and children were hospitalized.

Immediately it was not clear what exactly caused the accident. Most of the traffic accidents, however, are basically because of reckless and high-speed driving, lack of traffic signals, and bad condition of the roads. 

Khalilzad calls on all parties to peace to start negotiations as soon as possible

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on Sunday urged all parties to the Afghan peace process to accelerate the initiative and to start intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible. 

In a tweet condemning the attempted assassination of peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi, Khalilzad said the attack had been a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the Afghan peace process.”

He said Koofi’s voice was an important one in the process as she has been a strong advocate of women’s rights throughout the process. 

Unknown gunmen shot Koofi on Friday afternoon. She survived the attack but was shot in her right hand. 

The incident took place on the Kabul-Parwan highway when Koofi and her sister stopped their vehicle to purchase something along the way. 

Khalilzad said meanwhile the US was relieved she escaped without serious injury but he called on all sides “who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations” as soon as possible. 

The Afghan government hoped talks would start in Doha Sunday but this has not yet happened and no confirmed date has been released. 

However, the Taliban issued a statement on Saturday rejecting the Afghan government as legitimate. 

In a statement published on their website, the Taliban said it “does not recognize the Kabul administration as a government but views it as western imported structure working for the continuation of American occupation.”

The group also said it would only “accept and have made preparations for negotiations that were described in the historic Doha agreement and those are intra-Afghan negotiations that cover all parties to the Afghan conflict.”

Initially, the Afghan negotiation team was scheduled to leave for Doha on Wednesday. Their departure was then moved to Thursday but the team has still not left Kabul. 

No official reasons for the delay have been given nor have dates been released as to when talks will begin. 

However, UNAMA tweeted on Sunday that its officials had met with the Taliban’s political commission in Doha on Saturday and that they had “expressed support” for talks to start this coming week. 

UNAMA stated that a reduction in violence was also needed in order to improve the atmosphere for negotiations. 

France asks Afghanistan not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 16, 2020)

France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 “hard-core” prisoners as part of moves towards peace talks with the Taliban militants, and an official said on Friday that 80 of these convicts had been freed so far.

“France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Last week Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged US President Donald Trump to ensure an Afghan soldier who carried out an insider attack and killed three Australian soldiers was not part of the group of 400 Taliban prisoners.

Officials from the Department of Defence contacted the families of the three Australian soldiers earlier this month, warning the soldier, Hekmatullah, would likely be one of the prisoners released.

Hekmatullah has spent seven years in prison after killing Lance Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Sapper James Martin and Private Robert Poate in August 2012 while they were playing cards.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds raised the matter with their US counterparts in Washington during talks late last month, and Morrison has 

This comes after last Sunday’s decision by the Loya Jirga, or grand council, in Kabul, that the remaining 400 controversial prisoners be released in accordance with the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February this year. 

Following Sunday’s resolution, President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree ordering the release of the prisoners so that intra-Afghan talks could start as soon as possible. 

 

Political leaders condemn attack against Fawzia Koofi

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2020)

Afghan leaders and foreign allies Saturday condemned the attack on peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi and wished her a speedy recovery. 

Koofi, who is one of the Afghan national negotiating team members, came under fire by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon while traveling on the Kabul-Parwan highway. 

According to Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, gunmen opened fire on Koofi and her sister when they were returning from a meeting in Parwan. 

He said the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road. 

Arian said Koofi had been shot in her right hand but that she was in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans took to social media on Saturday after the news broke and also condemned the attack. 

Koofi herself posted on her Facebook page Friday night and said she “survived an assassination attempt today afternoon outside Kabul city and got injured in the right arm. Thankfully not a life threatening injury!” 

President Ashraf Ghani stated in response to the incident that “cowardly attacks on Afghan women would not hinder their purposeful efforts to preserve Afghanistan’s 19-year-old values.”

He wished Koofi, “a leader of the wave of political transformation” a speedy recovery.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident. 

“I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Ms Fawzia Koofi and call upon the government to identify and apprehend the culprits and possible motive for the attack.” 

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also denounced the attempted assassination against Koofi and called it a “terrorist act.”

Karzai said the attack was a clear and unequivocal act against the peace process and expressed his concern about the efforts and plots of the enemies of peace.

He also called on the people of Afghanistan to take a stand against any such plans so as to ensure negotiations would not be derailed. 

Stefano Pontecorvo the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan also voiced his dismay and said the “attack on Fawzia Koofi is yet another despicable attempt at silencing voices of those who advocate for peace and equal opportunities.”

He said: “The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” and that NATO would continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the fight against terrorism.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes just days before Koofi and the rest of the Afghan national negotiating team are expected to leave for Doha to start peace talks with the Taliban.

