Three People Killed in Last 24 Hours in West of Kabul

Three people were killed in west of Kabul in last twenty-four hours by irresponsible gunmen and robbers.

An official of the army was killed in the area of Company, PD5 of Kabul.

Moreover, two other people were killed in the area of Dashte-e-Barchi, PD13 of Kabul.

Fardaws Faramarz, the Spokesperson for the Kabul Police, confirmed the assassinations and said that they have arrested suspects in connection with the incidents.

Reza Noori was one of the victims who was killed by knifemen near his house while he wanted to take his daughter from kindergarten to his house.

He was killed by two motorcycle riders after they robbed his money and mobile phone.

Noori married six years ago and had two daughters.

His family demands justice from the government.

“I ask the government to arrest all the bullies from the city,” said Sayed Habib, Noori’s father.

Residents of Kabul criticize security institutions for the recent increase in the crimes’ rate in the city.

The increase of armed robberies and murders in addition to the suicide attacks and explosions have made living for the residents of Kabul more difficult and terrible.