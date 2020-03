(Last Updated On: March 14, 2020)

Three new coronavirus cases have been registered in Afghanistan which raised the total number of the infected to 10 (Herat 5, Samangan 3, Kapisa and Balkh 1 each).

So far, 181 suspicious samples have been tested in Afghanistan’s laboratories from which 10 was positive, and 171 including samples from Daikundi, Parwan, and Paktia were negative.

This comes as 52 other suspicious samples are being tested, and the results will be announced soon.