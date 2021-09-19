Latest News
3 national snooker team players off to good start in world champs
Afghanistan’s National Snooker Team has gotten off to a good start in this year’s Six-Red World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
National team member Raees Khan Sindzai won his first match against his opponent from Ukraine ending with a score of 5-4.
Sindzai also defeated his Iraqi rival 5-4 in his second match and his next game will be against Bahrain.
Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, another Afghan team member, beat his Egyptian rival 5-0 but lost his second match to his Belgian opponent, 4-5.
His third game will be against Palestine.
The Six-Red World Championships comes just days after the three team members took part in the Asian Snooker Championships, which were also held in Doha.
The tournaments are part of three major billiards and snooker events – including the GCC Billiards and Snooker tournament – organised by the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation.
It is the first time a country hosts these three major championships in succession, separated by only a few days.
The competitions started with the Asian championship from September 12 to 16, then the Six-Red World Championship from September 17 to 21. This championship will be followed by the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship from September 22 to 28.
President of the International Snooker Federation and Executive Director of the Qatar Federation, Mubarak Al Khayarin, described Qatar’s hosting of the World and Asian Championships as a great challenge, especially after stopping nearly two years of activity due to the repercussions of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar’s The Peninsula reported.
Latest News
Three brothers killed in Paktia in dispute over land
Three members of one family were killed and one more wounded in a clash in eastern Paktia province, local officials said Sunday.
According to Islamic Emirate officials, the clash happened between two families in Shakar Khel village in Gardez city, the provincial capital, on Saturday evening.
The incident happened after an argument broke out over a land dispute between the two sides, the officials said.
The officials stated that all the victims were brothers.
Mawlawi Hemat, police chief of Gardez PD1, stated that three members of one family have been arrested in connection with the incident.
He said Islamic Emirate forces are investigating and hope to arrest the other culprits.
Latest News
Kabul municipality drawing up service plans, order removal of T-walls
The acting head of Kabul municipality on Sunday ordered the removal of the city’s blast walls and said plans are being drawn up to address urban challenges and to provide effective services.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani said the removal of barriers and concrete walls is a part of the plan going forward
Mawlawi Nomani said that the construction of high rise buildings and usurpation of land are challenges that will be addressed in future.
“Investigations about buildings and land grabbing, which were [prone to] corruption will be addressed. We will not allow this, people cannot misuse this. We will investigate this when all institutions resume work,” said Mawlawi Nomani.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate will urge donors to complete projects that have stopped in the past month.
“We are in contact with donors of 100 projects that have now stopped. We have not received a positive or negative answer about the fate of the projects,” he said.
Mawlawi Nomani also said that the removal of barriers and concrete blast walls will be completed soon.
“We will remove barriers that spoil the city, most of these were placed by security institutions. We are telling people who erected barriers to remove them, otherwise we will remove them and the people will have to pay municipality expenses,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of concrete walls, known in Kabul as T-walls, have for years spoilt the look of the city.
Almost everywhere you look in the Afghan capital, you see these tall, thick walls, which range in height from three to seven metres, that surround homes, businesses, schools, embassies and government compounds.
Over the years demand was high and as more walls went up, traffic problems increased as roads were all too often blocked when new walls went up.
Latest News
Female teachers concerned about their future
Female teachers for grades seven to 12 say they are uncertain about their future as they have been instructed by the Ministry of Education not to return to work.
Many of these teachers say they are the only breadwinners in their families and have asked to return to teaching.
This comes after the Ministry of Education issued a notice calling on male students and male teachers from grades seven to 12 to return to school.
This came into effect on Saturday.
However, the notice did not make mention of female students and teachers, nor did it give any indication of what would happen in future to the hundreds of thousands of secondary school girls.
Khatara, a Grade 12 Pashto subject teacher at the Bibi Sara Khairkhana school in Kabul, said that the Kabul Education Department had asked her not to return to school until further notice, and that the education process for girls in Grades 7 and above had stopped.
Khatara, who is her family’s only breadwinner, has been a teacher at the school for 15 years. However, she is now struggling financially and has called on education ministry officials to allow female teachers to return to work.
“If an educated woman is not represented in society like a woman doctor, then who would treat women? If this issue is not addressed, there will be an education crisis in the country,” said Khatara, the school teacher.
Family members of Khatara are worried about what their future will entail if the family’s only breadwinner loses her job.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to allow women to continue their work. Many women are their family’s only breadwinners,” said Basharatullah, Khatara’s brother.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Cultural Commision at the Ministry of Information and Culture said on Saturday that they are working on a way to resume the process of education for women and girls in the country.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund on Saturday welcomed the move to reopen secondary schools in Afghanistan, but stressed that girls must not be left out
“We are deeply worried, however, that many girls may not be allowed back at this time,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement.
She said it is critical for all girls to resume their education and that female teachers need to resume work.
3 national snooker team players off to good start in world champs
