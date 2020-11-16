Latest News
Three ministerial candidates present their plans to parliament
Nominee ministers for foreign affairs, finance and interior, on Monday presented their operational strategies to the Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament, for their votes of confidence.
Acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar said if there is no peace agreement reached between the Afghan team and the Taliban in Qatar, national and regional consensus will be jeopardized, and even if the peace process is successful, the threat of terrorism will not end in Afghanistan.
“The issue of peace is a serious need, and if this process does not succeed, the national and regional consensus will be jeopardized and the system and the country will be damaged, and if we find peace with the Taliban, still the threat of terrorism will remain,” Atmar told MPs.
He also stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be in the best interests of the region and the world.
However, he stated that “Afghanistan will be faced with terrorism threats” even if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban.
Atmar stated that regional and global cooperation in respect of the Afghan peace process was needed and that assistance from stakeholders in fighting terrorism was also necessary.
He said economic growth was also dependent on regional and foreign cooperation especially in terms of transit and trade connectivity.
Atmar said the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan needs to become responsible and effective.
“We will not let anyone undermine our national sovereignty,” he said.
Acting interior minister Massoud Andarabi and acting finance minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also presented their strategies to MPs.
Arghandiwal said if he wins a vote of confidence as finance minister, he will increase domestic revenue to 400 billion Afghanis by 2025 and declare Afghanistan as economically independent in the same year.
Arghandiwal said under his reform program, the finance ministry will be able to collect $700 million in the short-term from the international community.
He also said that the construction of hydro-electric dams, investment in the agricultural sector, and mining were areas that would be prioritized under his leadership.
Arghandiwal stated that the problem of corruption in the country is a major challenge that requires serious action. He also said more than 1,000 people have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office on charges of corruption in customs and other revenue sectors.
Meanwhile, Massoud Andarabi, the nominee and acting minister for interior, told members of the Wolesi Jirga that the Taliban had increased violence across the country by changing their tactics.
Andarabi said targeted assassinations, attacks on district centers and roadside bombs are key tactics now being used by the Taliban.
He added that security forces had responded to all Taliban action in Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
Meanwhile, some lawmakers have criticized some of the nominees and accused them of being corrupt, saying they are “old faces”.
MPs have however decided that once all 10 ministerial candidates have presented their operational plans, lawmakers will vote by ballot on Thursday to determine the fate of the candidates.
15 COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 228 new cases of COVID-19, along with 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry in the same period 44 other COVID-19 patients recovered.
The total number of positive cases is 43,468 with a total 1,632 deaths and 35,136 recoveries.
According to the ministry the new cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Parwan, Badghis, Logar, Wardak, Farah and Zabul provinces.
Meanwhile, SIGAR says that Afghanistan currently has 13 operational testing labs with the technical ability to carry out at least 5,000 tests per day, far below the estimated 10,000–20,000 samples received daily.
This comes after UNDP reported shortages of both testing kits and health-care workers, especially with so many workers themselves infected, combined with a general reluctance within the population to be tested for the disease.
Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, nominated foreign affairs minister, along with other nominees for different ministries, on Monday presented his plan to members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and said “ending the war and bringing peace and stability in the country is a top priority for Afghanistan’s foreign policy.”
He also stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be in the best interests of the region and the world.
However, he stated that “Afghanistan will be faced with terrorism threats” even if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban.
Atmar stated that regional and global cooperation in respect of the Afghan peace process was needed and that assistance from stakeholders in fighting terrorism was also necessary.
He said economic growth was also dependent on regional and foreign cooperation especially in terms of transit and trade connectivity.
Atmar said the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan needs to become responsible and effective.
“We will not let anyone undermine our national sovereignty,” he said.
Acting ministers, who have been nominated for the positions, who presented their plans to the Wolesi Jirga on Monday included Atmar, acting- Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi and acting-Finance Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal.
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
Esmatullah Moradi, the spokesman for the governor of Kunduz, confirmed Monday morning that the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night and that clashes are still ongoing.
Moradi said so far at least three security force members have been killed and eight Taliban insurgents are dead. He also said at least eight security forces have been wounded as well as 13 Taliban insurgents.
Moradi said the Taliban was however met with heavy resistance by the Afghan security forces both from the air and on the ground.
Clashes are still ongoing in the district center, he said.
Earlier, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.
But other officials soon dispelled this claim and said clashes continue, particularly around the district government and police compound buildings.
The ministry of interior confirmed late Monday morning that the district is under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.
Additional commandos have arrived in Dasht-e-Archi & are “widely present” says MoD. Sporadic fighting continues in some areas around the district center. Areas will be cleared of Taliban soon, MoD said.
