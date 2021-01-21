Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2021)

A big stand-off is building as the first of a three-match ODI series gets underway between Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday.

These three matches form part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Last time Afghanistan and Ireland met in an ODI was 21 May 2019 in Belfast, where the visitors won by 126 runs.

The Afghans were also the team to cut Ireland’s World Cup dreams short three years ago when they knocked them out in the qualifiers back in 2018. Afghanistan have not played an International match since March 2020.

An unofficial warm-up match was played between the two sides last weekend, providing a chance for the teams to size each other up. It could prove to be a useful exercise in deciphering the opposition ahead of the match.

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain, said: “We’re fully confident that we play good cricket and that we can come away with 30 points, but we’re going to have to do it (play good cricket) for all three games – they come thick and fast, but that’s what everyone is here for: we’re here to get 30 points and if we don’t come away with that, we’ll be disappointed.”

The first ODI between the two teams gets underway Thursday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.