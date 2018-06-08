Three Killed in Suicide Attack on Lawmaker’s House in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: June 08, 2018 2:49 pm)

Afghan local officials say two suicide bombers targeted the lawmaker Farydon Momand’s home in eastern Nangarhar province on Friday.

According to security officials, at least one police officer and two civilians were killed and five civilians were wounded in the attack.

However eyewitnesses say the target of suicide bombers was the house of a national security officer.

“Their main target was the house of a national security officer but they entered a wrong house,” Wahidullah an eyewitness said.

But Feraidoun Momand accepted that the attackers targeted his guesthouse but failed to succeed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.