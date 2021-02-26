Three killed in attack on slain Ghor journalist’s family

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2021)

Three family members of the slain journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq were killed by unknown armed men in Ghor province, sources said Friday.

The armed men stormed the house of Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor and former head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor was gunned down in Feroz Koh city on January 1, late on Thursday night.

Sources said Adil’s brother was wounded in the attack.

The family members of Adil were transferring his brother to the hospital when they were ambushed about eight kilometers from the provincial capital of Chaghcharan city by assailants in the area, his relatives said.

Three family members – Adil’s brother, 12-year old sister, and his nephew – were killed and four others were also wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Aimaq’s family.

This comes as targeted attacks against journalists, media workers, and civil activists have been increased in recent months.

The majority of the attacks remain unclaimed.

Earlier this week, Khalil-ur-Rahman Narmgui, former head of the journalists union in Baghlan, was shot dead in the Sarak-e-Panj area in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district while he was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city of Baghlan province.

NAI, a media advocacy group, said in a statement that eight journalists have been assassinated in the past few months.